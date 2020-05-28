Apple scoops Martin Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio's new movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Martin Scorsese has signed with Apple to make his next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

According to Deadline, the tech giant's studio arm will produce it as an original Apple film, with Paramount set to distribute to cinemas, following a bidding war with several other major studios.

Netflix, which produced Scorsese's last movie, the epic mob drama The Irishman, is said to have been was among those vying for the picture, along with the likes of Universal and MGM.

The movie is reportedly set to cost Apple between $180 and $200 million (around £160 million), and is another hugely ambitious project from the iconic director.

With Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio set to star, it's based on the acclaimed non-fiction book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI, written by David Grann.

It exposes the case of a series of brutal murders among the Osage Nation tribe of Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

The murders, more than 60 in all, began after oil was discovered beneath the tribe's land, with the investigation among the first for fledgling law enforcement agency, the FBI.

As the number of those being killed began to mount, the FBI took up the case, using undercover agents and a former Texas Ranger to try and uncover the truth.

De Niro and DiCaprio have not worked together since DiCaprio's breakthrough movie This Boy's Life in 1993, though both have worked extensively with Scorsese.

Scorsese's first out with a streaming platform netted him 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Film, though it unfortunately failed to convert any of them.