Apple Martin Opens Up About Her First Fashion Show and Her 'Mix of '90s and Cool Grandpa' Style

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Apple Martin

Apple Martin is staying true to her personal style.

After making a splash during Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, the 18-year-old-daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin told Vogue that she doesn't consider herself to be "super trendy."

"I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis," she said. "The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I'm aiming for a mix of classic '90s and cool grandpa."

Because of her taste in fashion, she strongly connected to the black-and-white checked dress-and-blazer ensemble by Chanel that she wore during Paris Fashion Week.

RELATED: Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show: 'Karl Declared She'd Be a Chanel Girl'

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

RELATED: The 'Apple' Doesn't Fall Far from the Tree! See Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter

She added while speaking to Vogue: "My favorite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the minidress. It's something that felt very true to my own style."

With the outfit, she highlighted her eyes with a smoky, winged liner and a bright, red lip. She described the makeup choice as something that helped "encapsulate Chanel's timelessness" and added "edge."

Fashion journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg highlighted Apple's night out at Fashion Week, posting some behind-the-scenes shots of the teenager on Instagram and a caption that paid tribute to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who saw Martin's fashionista potential long ago.

"Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl. It happened today!" the Fashion Week mainstay, 40, wrote of Lagerfeld's prediction coming to fruition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Apple showcased her eye for fashion while shopping with her mom, 50. In a photo shared by the Goop founder on her Instagram Stories, the mother-daughter duo look happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies. Paltrow wrote on the mirror selfie photo — with both of them clad in comfy clothes to shop — "whoops."

The mother-daughter duo also posed for a selfie at Elios Restaurant, both looking chic in black, with Paltrow smiling as Martin gives a duck face. Both mom and daughter accessorized their looks with gold jewelry. Martin wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace, while Paltrow stacked her gold bracelets to coordinate.

Latest Stories

  • Newsroom Ready: Ottawa appoints rep to combat Islamophobia

    The federal government has appointed Canada’s first special representative to combat Islamophobia. Amira Elghawaby, a journalist and human rights advocate, will serve as an advisor and expert as Ottawa works to fight religious intolerance and systemic racism.

  • WATCH: Josh Flagg Introduces New Boyfriend to 'MDLLA' Agents During Drama-Filled Las Vegas Trip

    Tears are shed in the exclusive mid-season trailer for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

  • Trudeau announces Amira Elghawaby as Canada's first representative to combat Islamophobia

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of a special representative on combating Islamophobia that will advise the federal government on how to better fight discrimination against the Muslim community. Human rights activist Amira Elghawaby will be responsible for serving "as a champion, advisor, expert and representative to support and enhance" the government's efforts, the federal government said in a statement. "No one in our country should experience hatred because of their fa

  • Margot Robbie requested one change to Babylon’s ‘insane’ cocaine-snorting scenes

    ‘They would rack up lines of coke that were the size of hotdogs’

  • Amelia Hamlin looks unreal in topless photo from PFW

    Amelia Hamlin just shared a topless photo from behind the scenes of her first couture fashion week show, and she looks unreal.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure