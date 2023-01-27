Apple Martin Opens Up About Her First Fashion Show and Her 'Mix of '90s and Cool Grandpa' Style

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Apple Martin

Apple Martin is staying true to her personal style.

After making a splash during Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, the 18-year-old-daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin told Vogue that she doesn't consider herself to be "super trendy."

"I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis," she said. "The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I'm aiming for a mix of classic '90s and cool grandpa."

Because of her taste in fashion, she strongly connected to the black-and-white checked dress-and-blazer ensemble by Chanel that she wore during Paris Fashion Week.

RELATED: Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show: 'Karl Declared She'd Be a Chanel Girl'

Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

RELATED: The 'Apple' Doesn't Fall Far from the Tree! See Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter

She added while speaking to Vogue: "My favorite part of the look was the combination of the loafers and the minidress. It's something that felt very true to my own style."

With the outfit, she highlighted her eyes with a smoky, winged liner and a bright, red lip. She described the makeup choice as something that helped "encapsulate Chanel's timelessness" and added "edge."

Fashion journalist and TV personality Derek Blasberg highlighted Apple's night out at Fashion Week, posting some behind-the-scenes shots of the teenager on Instagram and a caption that paid tribute to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who saw Martin's fashionista potential long ago.

"Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl. It happened today!" the Fashion Week mainstay, 40, wrote of Lagerfeld's prediction coming to fruition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Apple showcased her eye for fashion while shopping with her mom, 50. In a photo shared by the Goop founder on her Instagram Stories, the mother-daughter duo look happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies. Paltrow wrote on the mirror selfie photo — with both of them clad in comfy clothes to shop — "whoops."

The mother-daughter duo also posed for a selfie at Elios Restaurant, both looking chic in black, with Paltrow smiling as Martin gives a duck face. Both mom and daughter accessorized their looks with gold jewelry. Martin wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace, while Paltrow stacked her gold bracelets to coordinate.