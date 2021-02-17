Hurry! The price of an Apple MacBook Pro has never been this low at Amazon
Ready to give your old, cranky computer the boot? Amazon is making it possible for you to get your mitts on an Apple MacBook Pro for less.
Right now, you can score the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (late-2020) on sale for $1,199, or $100 off. These coveted laptops rarely go on sale, so now’s the time to pounce — especially since this is the all-time lowest price ever on this laptop. It's back in stock on March 1, but you can pre-order now to lock in this low sale price. Amazon will send you a notification, once it's ready to ship.
Hop on the Apple MacBook Pro bandwagon and get one of these laptops at a major discount—you deserve it.
Top-of-the-line features in a discounted package
The Apple MacBook Pro has it all: An ultra-sharp LED-backlit Retina Display, Apple’s newest super-fast M1 eight-core processor, Bluetooth 5.0 for syncing up all your wireless accessories, a Force Touch trackpad and Touch Bar for ultimate control and 8GB of memory paired with 256GB of on-storage. Phew!
“So far I am blown away, but not surprised, by the performance,” raved a five-star reviewer. “For software development workloads the M1 is two-three times faster than my 2019 Core i7 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro.”
This MacBook Pro is packed with raw power
Need more power? Need more speed? This Apple MacBook Pro is the tech company’s speediest, brawniest laptop to date, thanks to the new M1 chip and the latest version of macOS Big Sur operating system. It also has an insane battery life of up to a whopping 20 hours per charge. Good luck trying to get that kind of usage with any other laptop.
“I primarily use my MacBook Pro for music production and performance,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “The M1 chip blows the Intel chips out of the water in terms of loading speed, battery life and ability to handle large Logic Pro projects with dozens of tracks, plugins, software instruments and live recordings. Battery life has also seen a significant improvement over my 2020 Intel machine. I am not quite getting double the battery life, but it's not far off.”
At $100 off, this Apple MacBook Pro is a shining star—and we expect it to sell out in a flash!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
