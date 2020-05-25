All-time lowest price: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops are up to $300 off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to $300 on the Apple MacBook Air (mid-2019) and MacBook Pro (mid-2019). (Photo: Apple)

The Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are arguably among the best laptops on the market. They’re sleek, powerful, and lightweight—and they’re also easy to use. They’re not intimidating—just intuitive.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And now’s your time to snag one at an all-time low price. B&H has the laptops on sale for up to $300 off their list prices. Saving up to 20 percent on a model just released a few months ago is pretty darn good. Shop the deals below:

Save $170 on the Apple MacBook Air (mid-2019). (Photo: Apple)

First up? This Apple MacBook Air (mid-2019). It’s on sale for $929, or $170 off at B&H.

Trust us, this 13.3-inch laptop is built for working from home, thanks to the latest version of MacOS Catalina that keeps it running as smooth as silk. It even features a FaceTime HD camera for the most crystal-clear video chatting around.

It has 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage, and also features TouchID, so you can log in to your laptop with just your fingerprint. It’ll keep you going, with 12 hours of battery life on a charge. And it’s very manageable weight-wise, at just under three pounds.

It really is a terrific all-around choice. “From schoolwork to producing music, this MacBook has it all,” reports a five-star reviewer. “The battery supply is great for a long day at work. It’s easily portable and not heavy at all.”

Shop it: Apple MacBook Air (mid-2019)—128GB, $929 (was $1,099) + free shipping, bhphotovideo.com

Get this Apple MacBook Pro (128GB) for $150 off. (Photo: Apple)

Looking for more power? This Apple MacBook Pro laptop features a crystal-clear 13.3-inch LED Retina display that’s backlit with a QHD+ resolution at 1800p. That’s near 4K resolution.

Story continues

On sale for $1,149, or $150 off—the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model—it’s armed with a Quad-core Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. This beast can handle everything from graphic design and video editing to word processing and heavy internet browsing.

It sports 10 hours on a charge and a customizable and sleek Touch Bar for easy access to laptop and app settings and controls. It’s so powerful and speedy, it just may tempt you to veer from Windows.

“Slowly switching from Windows to this MacBook Pro and loving it. Very fast computer with plenty of storage and great for photography,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I was using an HP that slowed down considerably when I started working with Lightroom and saving raw images—no problem here. And the camera, video, and sound have been far superior during the pandemic—this is an excellent machine that I'll hopefully use for many years.”

Shop it: Apple MacBook Pro (mid-2019)—128GB, $1,149 (was $1,299) + free shipping, bhphotovideo.com

Get this Apple MacBook Pro (256GB) for $300 off. (Photo: Apple)

Looking for more storage space? This Apple MacBook Pro—on sale for $1,199, or $300 off at B&H—will do the trick. And the price has never been better.

This is the exact same model as the one above, only it comes with 256GB of on-board storage instead of 128GB. So if you work with bigger video or photo files, it might be worth the upgrade.

Like the one above, this model is expandable thanks to two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports. This means you can connect a monitor and additional storage from an external hard drive.

“This MacBook Pro is surprisingly small,” shared an Apple fan. “When I received it I thought they sent me the Air because of its size. But don't let the size fool you. I'm using it with Adobe Photoshop, Indesign, and Illustrator and it's handling everything just fine.”

Shop it: Apple MacBook Pro (mid-2019)—256GB, $1,199 (was $1,499) + free shipping, bhphotovideo.com

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.