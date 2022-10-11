These MacBook Pro Laptops Just Got a $400 Discount on Amazon

In need of a new laptop? Now is the time to pull the trigger: Apple is running a rare discount on multiple Macbook Pro models on Amazon right now.

The current Macbook Pro deal saves you $400 on both the 14 and 16-inch 2021 Macbook Pro models with 512 gigabytes of storage. This sale gets you the 16-inch Macbook Pro for $2099 (normally $2499), but the most attractive discount in our opinion is on the 14-inch Pro, which is going for just $1599 (regularly $1999). That’s savings of 20% on the 14-inch model, which is very significant when it comes to Apple products.

Whether you’re shopping for school or work — or you’re looking to give someone a seriously good holiday present — be sure to take advantage of this Macbook Pro deal on Amazon while it’s live.

These 2021 MacBook Pro models were released in October of last year, and, as new MacBooks always do, they set a benchmark for mass-market laptops. But the 2021 models also saw an unusual move my Apple. Instead of just adding new features, Apple corrected a few highly-criticized features of the 2020 model in the 2021 model. These corrections included Apple getting rid of that overly-engineered Touch Bar, and reverting back to hard keys at the top of the keyboard for things like sound controls, brightness, and display interaction.

The 2021 MacBook Pros also re-introduced a multi-port setup with a spot for MagSafe chargers, HDMI cables, and SD cards, as well as the Thunderbold port (the 2020 model only had Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack).

As far as processing power, the 2021 MacBook Pro was a home run. Apple upgraded its recently-introduced and highly-lauded silicon processing chips called the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Capable of supporting processing-heavy professional work, the chips are super fast and — best of all — room temperature at all times (i.e. they won’t turn your laptop into an ember while you work). You also get lots of battery life with these chips — 21 hours on a single charge, to be exact.

The display, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR, is also new. It boasts up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and a million-to-one contrast ratio, which translates to a dynamic, crystal-clear image — whether you’re gaming, streaming movies and TV, or editing photos. Apple also refreshed the microphone and FaceTime webcam (no doubt in response to everyone working from home), which now features 1080p resolution on video calls.

In short, the 2021 MacBook Pros are the laptop to get right now — especially with the current Amazon discount of $400. Head here to get the 16-inch model, and here to get the 14-inch model on sale before the deal ends.

