Apple MacBook Air vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The MacBook Air spent a few years in Apple’s doghouse, serving as the low-cost and antiquated entry into the company’s notebook line. That changed just recently, though, with an updated version that moves forward to the latest CPU and migrates to a few significantly better components.

The notebook industry hasn’t stood still since the MacBook Air was last updated, though, and Microsoft’s detachable tablet Surface Pro 6 is one of the best examples of just how far along its come. Does the revamped MacBook Air have what it takes to take on the best 2-in-1 on the market?

Design

The MacBook Air’s chassis underwent some significant changes this year. It’s still the same sort of wedge shape that kicked off the thin-and-light notebook market, but it’s now even thinner at between 0.16 and 0.63 inches, and it weighs in at 2.8 pounds. It’s also just as robust and well-built as the rest of Apple’s lineup, and comes in three color options — gold, silver, and space gray.

The Air inherits the same third-generation butterfly keyboard as the other MacBooks, with all of its strengths and weaknesses. If you don’t like the keyboard elsewhere, you won’t like it here. The touchpad is the same very large Force Touch version as well, and that’s much better and arguably the best around. Connectivity is another area where the Air “caught up” with its siblings. Gone are the USB-A, HDMI, and microSD connections, and you’re left with just two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3.

The Surface Pro 6, on the other hand, continues to showcase Microsoft’s now-iconic Surface design aesthetic and build, with a silver-gray color magnesium formed into a sliver of a tablet that’s thin (0.33 inches), light (1.73 pounds), and very robust. The Surface Pro 6 is a solid chunk of metal and glass, and in its 6th generation, it’s become the most elegant and modern Windows tablet with the smoothest and most flexible kickstand. Its connectivity is even more limited than the Air’s, with only one USB-A 3.0 port, a Mini DisplayPort and a Surface Connect port. You won’t find USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 here.

In terms of input, the Surface Pro 6 is well-stocked. The Type Cover is a $130 extra, but the keyboard add-on offers a precise mechanism and consistent backlighting, a superior (albeit small) Microsoft Precision touchpad with support for all Windows 10 gestures, and it magnetically attaches to the slate and props at a comfortable typing angle. And the $100 Surface Pen offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and the fastest response times among all Windows 10 tablets. Of course, the display is also nicely touch-enabled.

You can also get the Surface Pro 6 in a sleek black color, and we find it to offer a superior and more modern design than the MacBook Air. They’re both well-made, but Microsoft’s tablet is a better fit in today’s notebook market.

Performance

