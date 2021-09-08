Apple Likely to Unveil iPhone 13 on 14 September

Apple will be holding a special event titled ‘California Streaming’ on Tuesday, 14 September, where it is likely to unveil the iPhone 13. The tech giant sent out invites for the event, which, like other 2021 events, will take place virtually and be live-streamed from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The event will be held around 10.30 pm IST and can be watched on Apple’s website, its official YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Just like it did with iPhone 12, Apple is likely to announce four new phones under the iPhone 13 family: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, reported The Times of India. The phone is expected to have new display features, better battery life and camera upgrades.

The device will most likely be powered by Apple’s next-generation A15 chip and is expected to have the LiDAR sensor, which first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro and then in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to reports, Apple will increase the price of the upcoming iPhones due to the rising costs of chip production.

Gadgets360 reported that the iPhone 13 will launch an improved MagSafe charger and may also get a new satellite connectivity feature in select markets, which would provide connectivity even without cellular coverage. The release date of iOS 15 is also expected at the event.

The tech giant is also likely to launch the Watch Series 7, which could feature squared-off edges in place of soft rounded corners and have a flat display. In addition, the watch may have a smaller ‘S7’ chip, thus ensuring more space for a larger battery or other components.

Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology will be building the new chipset.

Apple is also expected to launch AirPods 3, which will most likely have a new design and processor. In addition, the all-new iPad mini is also expected to be announced at the event.

At an earlier event this year, Apple had revealed the iPad Pro (2021) and the iMac (2021). Both were powered by the new M1 chip.

(With Inputs from IANS, The Times of India and Gadgets360)

