Apple Is Launching New Products Today — Here’s What You Need to Know

It’s mid-September, which means it’s time for big news from Apple.

At 1 p.m. EST, Apple is holding a "Time Flies" product event, where we're expecting to see several exciting new products, headlined by a new Apple Watch, as well as an updated iPad Air. The successor of one of our favorite tablets is rumored to have an all-new design, as well as a host of hardware upgrades.

The Apple Watch Series 6, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a number of welcome updates. They include sleep- and stress-tracking capabilities, the ability to measure blood oxygen levels, and longer battery life, among others.

The design of the next Apple Watch is expected remain unchanged. We might also witness the unveiling of a more affordably priced smartwatch. Rumors of an Apple Watch SE have been swirling lately. Considering how popular the latest iPhone SE has been since its launch, the arrival of an affordable Apple Watch will not be a major surprise.

Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5. Because of the recent events, this year’s product announcement from the tech giant most likely won't include new iPhones. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see new smartphones.



Check back here for continued updates throughout the event.

