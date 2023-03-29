Apple launches Pay Later service on iPhones and iPads in the US

(Apple)

Apple is pushing further into financial services with the launch of Apple Pay Later loans in the US.

The new service will allow customers to apply for loans of $50 to $1,000 and repay through four payments over the course of six weeks, with no interest or fees, Apple announced on Tuesday. Like similar services from Klarna and Clearpay, allows customers to pay in installments instead of making a full payment right away.

Apple Pay Later is built into Apple’s payment ecosystem on its devices. Customers can find the service inside the Apple Wallet, where they will be able to apply, view and track their loans.

It will support online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay, the company’s mobile payments service.

On Tuesday, Apple debuted the service on an invite-only basis in the US, with plans to offer it to all customers in the coming months. Apple Pay Later is rolling out as part of the latest iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates.

The launch of the loans service follows Apple’s release of a credit card in the US, known as the Apple Card, in 2019.

According to Apple, users can apply for a loan within the Apple Wallet “with no impact to their credit.” However, the company adds in the fine print that the Pay Later loan and payment history “may be reported to credit bureaus and impact their credit.”

Once approved for a loan, users will start seeing the Pay Later option at checkout in apps and online on iPhone and iPad. Apple says users will be able to view and manage their loans within the Wallet app and that they’ll receive notifications when payment is due.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to how people manage their finances. Many people are looking for flexible payment options, which is why we’re excited to provide our users with Apple Pay Later,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

“Apple Pay Later was designed with our users’ financial health in mind, so it has no fees and no interest, and can be used and managed within Wallet, making it easier for consumers to make informed and responsible borrowing decisions.”