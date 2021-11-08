Apple issues fix to stop new MacOS Monterey update breaking Macs

(Getty Images)

Apple released an update to stop its latest operating system breaking Macs.

MacOS Monterey was released late last month. While the rollout appears to have gone mostly smoothly, some users said that installing it led their computer to be “bricked” – unable to switch on as normal, and rendered useless.

Now Apple has said that it found the problem with the Macs, and has issued a fix for the operating system that should stop it happening in the future.

The problems were limited to the T2 security chip that is found in a range of Mac computers, Apple said, though it is not clear if all models that use that chip can be affected. It was introduced in 2018 and included in iMacs, iMac Pros, Mac Pros, the Mac Mini and MacBook Air and Pro.

It also did not make clear whether and how customers who already had the problem would be able to retrieve their data from their computers. It advised anyone affected to get in touch with its support channels.

“We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS,” the statement, issued to Apple vlogger Rene Ritchie, read.

“The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance.”

Read More

Design secrets of Apple Watch Series 7 revealed

Apple’s ad-tracking blocker is costing Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat billions

Apple sued by Chinese students over iPhone’s lack of cables