Apple iPhone 13 Series Pre-Orders Begin Today: All Prices, Specs and How To Pre-Order

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will go on pre-orders in India starting today. This comes after Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 earlier this week. The iPhone 13 series comes with several improvements over its predecessor that includes camera improvements, a new A15 Bionic chipset, and more. The smartphones will be up for pre-orders on Apple’s official online store and e-commerce sites, as well as other retail stores across the country. Apple distributor Ingram Macro is set to offer new models in 3,200 retail locations, while the other distributor Redington will ship iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in 3m500 locations. Amazon and Flipkart are also taking pre-orders from their respective sites. The iPhone will go on sale starting Friday, September 24.

The iPhone 13 series price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for the iPhone Mini 128GB storage model. The 256GB model for iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 79,900, and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13 vanilla starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the Rs 128GB storage model, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage model. The iPhone 13 Pro also has a 1TB model that is priced at Rs 1,69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage variant, and Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Buyers pre-ordering an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini through an Apple Authorised Distributor using an HDFC Bank card will get a cashback of Rs 6,000, and those buying the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Apart from this, several retail outlets will offer an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,000 for exchanging an old handset against the new iPhone model. The Apple online store will also offer a trade-in benefit of up to Rs 46,120 if users trade-in their iPhone 8 or newer model for the new iPhone 13. There are also EMI options for users to pay in installments.

Story continues

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 series is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset. The new models also retain the notch, which Apple claims is 20% smaller in width. The iPhone 13 carries a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution, the iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch display with Apple’s ProMotion tech that bumps up the refresh rate to 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1284 x 2778 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have dual rear cameras that include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, come with triple rear cameras that include 12-megapixel telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide shooters. The cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are paired with LiDAR sensors to enhance portrait and night mode, and also enhance the smartphone’s AR capabilities.

Like every year, the iPhone 13 series’ battery details are not known yet, but Apple said that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are claimed to deliver 2.5 hours more battery life over their predecessors. The iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro are said to deliver about 1.5 hours more battery life than their predecessors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here