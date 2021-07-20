Apple iPhone 13 May Get Always-On Display Feature With Power-Efficient LTPO Panel

Like every year, this year’s iPhone 13 is also a highly anticipated product. With less than two months to go for the iPhone 13 launch (supposedly), there is no stopping the leaks and rumours around Apple’s next offering. A latest leak has now suggested that Apple’s iPhone 13 series will come with an always-on display mode similar to the Apple Watch. Now, while this may raise concerns about the battery life, the display on the iPhone 13 is said to be less power-consuming than the one on the iPhone 12.

The latest tip on the iPhone 13’s always-on display mode comes from Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, where the Bloomberg correspondent said that Apple will come with a smaller notch and a faster A15 chipset. The display is likely to be better optimised in terms of battery consumption, which would likely give Apple the room to integrate features like an always-on display. The display on the iPhone 13 (at least the Pro and Pro Max variants) is also said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and is supposed to bring improvements to the camera.

Gurman, in his newsletter, said that Apple has asked its supplier to build up to 90 million iPhones this fall. That is a 20 percent increase over last year’s 75 million units planned for the iPhone 12 series last year. The iPhone 13 series is reported to come with an LTPO display, which will be more power-efficient, allowing Apple to integrate new features like the reported always-on display. It was also recently reported that Apple won’t bring back its Touch ID fingerprint scanner technology with the iPhone 13.

