Apple iPhone 12 Pro Starts Shipping Today: All Cashback, Exchange, and EMI Offers

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro will start shipping to Indian buyers today, a week after the smartphone's pre-orders went live on October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro is Apple's flagship iPhone this year, and comes with the same specifications as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, except the smaller 6.1-inch screen. All the colour + storage combinations for the iPhone 12 Pro are available for purchase now on Apple's online store and offline retailers, meaning customers can choose between three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB; and four colours options - Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue. While the smartphone is available to purchase on the Apple store and offline retailers, Amazon will make the iPhone 12 Pro sales live on October 31, and on Flipkart, the smartphone seems to have already been sold out.

The iPhone 12 Pro starts at a price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant, while the 256GB storage option costs Rs. 1,29,900 and the top-spec 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 1,49,900 without any discounts. Apple is offering up to Rs. 34,000 off on the iPhone 12 Pro on exchange of an old smartphone via Apple Trade. Apart from that, Apple official retailers are offering an up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, and up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on the iPhone 12 Pro on HDFC debit cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 1,14,900 onwards for HDFC credit card users and Rs. 1,18,400 onwards for HDFC Bank debit card users. Apart from that, Apple retailers are also offering users the option to buy the iPhone 12 Pro on a no-cost EMI till up to 16 months. Apple's official India online store is also offering an EMI option, starting at a Rs. 14,111 monthly installment.

Buyers purchasing the iPhone 12 Pro from the Apple Online store can also opt for AppleCare+, which costs Rs. 26,900 extra. AppleCare+ extends the warranty to two years from the date of purchase.

Apart from Apple retailers and the company itself, Amazon is also offering a 10 percent cashback on iPhone 12 Pro orders using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra bank, Citi Bank, and RuPay credit and debit cards. These offers are a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival's 'Gifting Happiness Days.' On Flipkart, buyers can avail up to Rs. 14,350 off on exchange and 5 percent unlimited cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Further, Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will also be able to avail a 5 percent instant discount. There is no exchange offer on Amazon.

All orders placed on the Apple India online store will be shipped with contactless delivery as the standard option. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery.

In case users are confused about any particular iPhone variant or would like to get some clarification on which iPhone works best according to their usage, there is the option to chat with the iPhone Specialist. This is part of the Apple India online store Shopping Assistance options. User's will be able to connect with Apple Specialists and get help, in English and Hindi languages. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance including delivery options, payment methods, configurations and more. Once a buyers makes a purchase and the order is delivered to them, Apple will be sharing invites for a post-delivery Personal Session with an Apple Specialist who can help with setting up the product as well as provide tips which can also be tailored specific to your requirements.