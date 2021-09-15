Apple iPhone 12 Prices Slashed Post iPhone 13 Launch; 12 Pro Models Discontinued?

Apple last night launched the iPhone 13 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and the new iPad Mini. The iPhone 13 series that includes iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple launched the iPhone 13 series at the same price it launched the iPhone 12 series last year. With the new iPhones coming at the same price as the previous version, Apple has effectively slashed the prices of the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 is now priced at Rs 65,900 on Apple’s online store. The mentioned price is for the 64GB storage model, which was originally launched for Rs 79,900. This means that Apple is giving its customers a discount of Rs 14,000 on the iPhone 12 series.

Apart from the 64GB variant, the 128GB model of the iPhone 12 is also listed at a discounted price of Rs 70,900, down from Rs 84,900. The top-spec 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 80,900, down from its Rs 94,900 sticker price.The iPhone 12 mini can now be purchased for Rs 59,900 on the official Apple online store. It was previously available for Rs 69,900, which means Apple has slashed the price by Rs 10,000. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max seems to have been removed from the Apple online store. At the time of writing this article, both the devices were not listed on the site. But, those who want to buy the iPhone 12 Pro can get it at a discounted price of Rs 1,15,900 via Flipkart. For the mentioned price, Flipkart is selling the 128GB model. It is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange of your old device.

Amazon, on the other hand, is selling the iPhone 12 Pro cheapest at the moment at Rs 1,06,900 onwards for the 128GB storage model.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here