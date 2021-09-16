Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini prices slashed by up to Rs 14,000 after iPhone 13 series launch

Right after Apple launched its new iPhone 13 series that include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the company has slashed the prices of its old models. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 have received a price cut of up to Rs 14,000 in India. iPhone 12 Mini prices have been slashed by Rs 10,000 whereas iPhone 12 has received a price cut of Rs 14,000 on all three storage variants. The new pricing is now reflecting on Apple India online store.

(Also Read: Apple's iPhone 13 is here and so is the meme-fest, replete with new kidney jokes)

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max pricing

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come in three storage variants. iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 69,900, the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, and the 512 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 99,900. On the other hand, the 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants of iPhone 13 are priced at Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. They come in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour variants.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four storage variants. The iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage variants are priced at Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900 respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro Max models will be available at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively. Both will be available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue colour variants.

(Also Read: Apple launches iPad, iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 series: Specifications, pricing, availability)

Also See: Apple iPhone 13's satellite communication feature to be available in 'select markets': Report

Apple's iPhone 13 is here and so is the meme-fest, replete with new kidney jokes

Apple Event 2021: Bollywood hit Dum Maaro Dum-style tune in iPhone 13 ad surprises Indian viewers

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.