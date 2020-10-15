Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone SE to See Huge Discounts During Amazon, Flipkart Sales

It was earlier teased that the iPhone 11 will be available for less than Rs. 50,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Now, the e-commerce giant has announced that the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 47,999 onwards during Amazon's annual sale. Further, Walmert-owned Flipkart has also announced a discount worth Rs. 26,600 discount on the iPhone 11 Pro and a discount of Rs. 16,501 for the iPhone SE during its Big Billion Days sale. The offers on last year's iPhones come right after Apple announced the iPhone 12 series on October 13.

The iPhone 11 will be available for a price of Rs. 47,999 - down from its Rs. 54,900 listing price, a Rs. 6,901 discount on last year's iPhone. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional Rs. 2,000 discount, bringing the effective price further down to Rs. 45,999. While this discounted price is only applicable for the 64GB storage option, it is expected that the iPhone 11 will see a price cut across all storage options. Flipkart, on the other hand, has announced that the iPhone 11 Pro will be available for Rs. 79,999 onwards during its Big Billion Days sale - a Rs. 26,601 discount from its Rs. 1,06,000 listing price. Apart from the iPhone 11 Pro, Flipkart has announced that it will sell the iPhone SE (2020) for Rs. 25,999 - a Rs. 16,501 discount from the original Rs. 42,500 price.

Both the price announcements came soon after Apple slashed the prices of the iPhone 11 range on its online store after the launch of iPhone 12 series.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 16 for Amazon Prime and October 17 for everyone else. The Flipkart Big Billion Days, on the other hand, will commence on October 16. Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the Big Billion Days sale from October 15 (noon).

Apple itself has also announced a Diwali sale on its official online store. The company is giving away free AirPods on the purchase of iPhone 11 as part of the Diwali sale. The offer begins October 17.