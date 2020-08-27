This iPad Mini is the lowest price it's ever been—get it for $49 off: 'Highly recommend this little beast'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At 7.9 inches, it's basically a larger version of your beloved iPhone. (Photo: Apple) More

Looking for a shiny new tablet? If you want one of the best lightweight gadgets to read an e-book, surf the web, then play a game of Alto's Odyssey without skipping a beat, this one’s for you.

Amazon has the latest Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi only model) on sale for $350—$49 off. That’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen.

Faster, clearer and lighter

Armed with a 7.9-inch Retina display and 64GB of on-board storage, Apple’s latest and speediest mobile processor and newest version of iPadOS, the Apple Mini boasts brighter and more realistic colors than previous models. And say goodbye to pixelated and blurry video chats. With a built-in eight-megapixel rear camera and seven-megapixel ‘selfie’ camera, FaceTiming while sheltering-in-place will be more enjoyable than ever.

At less than a pound, it’s incredibly lightweight and easy to hold in one hand. It’ll also stay juiced for up to 10 hours per charge—and Amazon shoppers can’t get enough. “Much faster. Love the screen—very clear and setup was a snap,” shares a five-star reviewer. “Best and most powerful small tablet on the market and runs all apps quickly and smoothly. Battery life is simply stunning.”

“I originally had the iPad 6th generation but for my general reading and browsing the size was too big, especially while reading in bed,” adds another Apple fan. “The new iPad mini hits the sweet spot in every category. The screen is bright and beautiful and the size is perfect for any occasion. This is hands down my favorite iPad. I highly recommend this little beast.”

If you like to sketch or take handwritten notes, the gadget even fully supports Apple Pencil (sold separately).

Save $49 on the latest Apple iPad Mini. (Photo: Apple) More

Make the switch

With more than three million apps compared to Android’s two million and Amazon’s 500,000, Apple has the most productivity and entertainment apps of any mobile platform. And it’s easy to get used to—according to Amazon reviewers.

“I am new to Apple so this is an adjustment for me,” writes a delighted shopper. “The FaceTime is wow. Unlike my Android phone, it’s so sharp it’s like you are in front of the person in real life. It is a Mini but, man, it is so clear and colorful that it’s not bothering me (I am a blind bat and need things big). Also I love the customizable settings for screen brightness and font sizes. More custom options than I’ve ever seen in a device.”

Bottom line

If you’re looking to upgrade from an Android or Amazon Fire tablet, the Apple iPad Mini—available in Rose Gold, Silver and Space Gray—is an outstanding pick. It’s compact, easy to use and features a ton of apps. Plus, compared to cheaper tablets, it feels more solid in the hand. Definitely worth it, in our book.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.