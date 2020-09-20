Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) Review: If This Is The End Of An Era, It Is All About Power And Style

This may be the last hurrah for the Intel Core processor powered Apple iMac line-up. Or it may not be. We don’t know. But what we know for sure is that this is a pretty big upgrade all things considered and will hold you in good stead for many years to come. Apple and Intel’s partnership doesn’t matter one bit. We are often asked if this is a good time to buy a new Mac computing device, considering the upcoming shift to Apple Silicon starting later this year—and it’ll be a two-year project. It does not at all mean that the iMac may be the first to make the switch from Intel Core processors to the Apple Silicon. For all we know, it may not even be for the entirety of next year. Therefore, the answer is a resounding yes. If you need a computing device now to get work done, you really can’t hang around for another 6 months, 12 months or 24 months. Can you? Either way, this powerful Apple iMac 27-inch, the refreshed and updated 2020 edition, will continue to deliver a fantastic computing experience long into the future.

Right now, there are three standard options of the Apple iMac 27-inch that you can buy, with further customizations available if you head to an Apple reseller and want to bump up some specs for your iMac order. The entry spec variant is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD and is priced at Rs 1,69,900. The mid-spec option is also powered by an Intel Core i5 processor but with a higher 3.3GHz clock speed instead of the 3.1GHz clock speed of the entry-spec variant, with 5GB RAM and 512GB SSD for Rs 1,89,900. The top spec variant has the Intel Core i7 option with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD—and this costs Rs 2,19,900. All processor options are the 10th generation Intel Core family. The customization options include bumping up to the Intel Core i9 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 8TB SSD. In fact, Apple has made it quite simple to upgrade the RAM on this Apple iMac 27-inch iteration, which means even if you don’t get a RAM upgrade now, you can do so later at some point.

View photos

Design: The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same

As for the first look, this Apple iMac 27-inch looks very much like the one last year. And the one before that. That cannot at all be a bad thing, because this still sets the design benchmark that most Windows 10 based AIOs, or all-in-ones, try to emulate. And it hasn’t aged as a design. The familiarity works too, and chances are, so will most of your accessories and peripherals. All the I/O ports sit behind the display—and there are a lot of them in case of the Apple iMac 27-inch. There are 4 USB ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports that we also know as USB-C, a SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port. If you have an even faster network connectivity requirement, you can upgrade this 1Gbps port to a 10Gbps Ethernet port as well. The Thunderbolt ports support up to 40Gbps of data speeds and can also be used for connecting an external display (up to 6K) and the USB 3.1 ports can go up to 10Gbps of data transfer speeds.

You might point to the bezels around the screen at this point. Yes, I admit they are thicker than most modern displays that may otherwise be vying for space on your desk, and thinner bezels would be the way to go. But it is perhaps important to realize that when you are looking at 27-inch display real estate, it can itself be so immersive that the bezels won’t really be noticed at all. And it will eventually happen too, as part of the regular upgrade cycle. But the bezels aren’t taking anything away from the otherwise pristine user experience.

Story continues