Apple & Google join forces to track coronavirus exposure with apps

Apple and Google have announced plans to use new apps on your smartphones to tell you if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tech giants have announced that they are working together to introduce 'contact tracing' technology to people in order to contain the spread of the virus, with apps rolling out in May across iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, they will later launch system-level tools that will use Bluetooth to determine how close you are to others and for how long you've been within proximity. There isn't a timeframe for that beyond 'in the coming months'.

Practically, it looks like people who have tested positive for the virus can, in a sense, update their status, and people who come into contact for long enough to be at risk will be alerted that this is the case.

Privacy is obviously going to be a big concern among people, and more information on that, and how the app works, is sure to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

"All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world's most pressing problems," a statement reads.

"Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life."

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

