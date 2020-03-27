Apple Giving Free 90-Day Access to Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Software

Click here to read the full article.

Apple is making the Final Cut Pro X video-editing suite and Logic Pro X recording-studio package available for free 90-day trials amid the stay-at-home COVID-19 crisis.

“We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials and start making some awesome new beats with Logic Pro X or create some amazing videos with Final Cut Pro X,” Apple said in a statement.

The free trial of Final Cut Pro X (for Macs) is available at this link; Apple has previously offered a free 30-day trial of the software. The download page for the free Logic Pro X trial will be available soon.

Apple joins other companies are temporarily offering free access to software during the COVID-19 crisis.

For example, Avid last week announced that, for qualified customers “who are impacted by facility closures or need to temporarily enable remote workers,” it will provide free 90-day licenses to Pro Tools, Media Composer and Sibelius (more info at this link). The offer extends to students who are affected, as well.

Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is regularly priced at $299.99. The software requires a Mac with macOS 10.14.6 or later, 4 gigabytes of memory (8 GB recommended for 4K editing), a Metal-capable graphics card and 3.8 GB of available disk space.

Logic Pro X ($199.99) requires macOS 10.13.6 or later; 4 GB of RAM; an OpenCL-capable graphics card or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or later; 256 MB of VRAM; and 6 GB of disk space for a minimum installation or up to 63 GB of disk space for the full Sound Library installation.

(Pictured above: Final Cut Pro X)

