Apple forced to ditch lightning charger in new iPhone

An Apple iPhone and charger

Apple has confirmed its new iPhone will not feature its proprietary lightning charging port, after the EU forced it into the change.

The tech giant said that the iPhone 15, unveiled at its annual event on Wednesday, would use a USB-C cable as the "universally accepted standard".

A new Apple Watch series was also unveiled with a more advanced chip.

But one analyst said a lack of "headline-grabbing" updates from Apple this year would disappoint some.

"It isn't a surprise given the maturity of the iPhone and Watch," said Ben Wood from CCS Insight.

"It reflects just how refined the iPhone and Watch devices are and how tough it has become to deliver truly disruptive updates every year."

The new iPhone handset is the first since 2012 to feature an alternative charging port.

The firm said the USB-C cable - which already works with many Apple laptops and iPads - will also work on new versions of its AirPods Pro earphones wired EarPods headphoness.

The EU had told the tech giant to ditch its proprietary charging ports in Europe to make life easier for consumers, save them money, and help reduce e-waste by encouraging re-use of chargers.

However, some have warned that ditching Apple's proprietary lightning port will lead to a rise in discarded cables in the years to come.

Perhaps in response, Apple used its launch event to make a series of environmental pledges about its new devices, including making the new Apple Watch range carbon neutral for the first time and increasing the amount of recycled materials being used in batteries and other parts of the new Watch and iPhone.

The company also confirmed it would no longer use leather in any of its accessories and pledged to become carbon neutral as a business by 2030.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the new iPhone 15 range included the "best and most capable iPhones we've ever made".

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have been given brighter screens and improved camera systems, while the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max now come with a titanium frame, meant to improve its strength.

But some experts questioned whether consumers would be prepared to pay the high price tags given the devices are not hugely different to their predecessors.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at £999 in the UK.

"Convincing users to fork out for these new devices will not be easy during a cost-of-living crisis," said Paolo Pescatore, analyst and founder of PP Foresight. "Some will see the new features as incremental, [although] collectively they enhance the overall experience which is priceless among Apple's core user base."