Apple event 2023 live: Tim Cook to unveil new iPhone 15 at Wonderlust launch

Apple is preparing to reveal its latest addition to the iPhone line-up - the iPhone 15 - at the company’s “Wonderlust” event in California.

Chief executive Tim Cook is expected to unveil the new device alongside the more powerful iPhone 15 Pro and updates to the Apple Watch later this evening.

The iPhone 15 is anticipated to come with a new charging port, replacing Apple’s old Lightning cable with USB-C. The phones will also feature improved cameras and new processors.

The event comes at a key moment for Apple, which is under renewed pressure after China banned government workers from using iPhones. It also comes as smartphone demand slumps to its lowest level in a decade.

The live stream of the event kicks off at 6pm and The Telegraph will be following everything as it happens. You can follow the latest updates below:

05:15 PM BST

Apple charger switch could 'irk' buyers

While Apple will be keen to portray its changes to the iPhone’s lightning charger as another of its innovations, it may frustrate some consumers who now find themselves with useless old wires.

Analysts give their verdict on how consumers will react to the change.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, says:

Despite a lot of enthusiasm for a single charging port standard from regulators and many consumers, it is inevitable that the move to a new connector will irk some people given Apple’s massive user base and the huge number of Lightning chargers, cables and accessories already in use. That said, I think it will come down to how Apple mitigates things. A simple approach would be to offer a Lighting to USB-C adaptor in your box or as a free item to Apple customers who visit an Apple Store. At a minimum, I think customers will expect Apple to provide a new charging cable in the box.

Paolo Pescatore, founder of PP Foresight, says:

If this switch happens, it will be a good move for consumers. It will be more convenient and better for the environment - with fewer cables amassed and less e-waste. When the EU law was introduced, it might have seemed like a huge blow for Apple. However, the company already supports the standard for some of its devices. With this change in mind, Apple will for sure need to redesign the new iPhone to support USB-C. It is certainly a step in the right direction, which Apple needed to make ahead of the EU deadline. Consumers will be left with outdated chargers and cables. Short term, that means frustration and more waste. Consumers should look at ways of decluttering and recycling what they can. I expect to see some backlash, similar to when Apple received when it introduced the lightning port back in 2012. However, everyone is now more aware and conscious of the environment and the impact of increased waste.

Story continues

05:03 PM BST

iPhone 15 to launch as phone sales plunge

The launch of the iPhone 15 comes at a tricky time for Apple. The $2.7 trillion technology company has endured its longest period of revenue decline since 2016 and recently reported iPhone sales had fallen by just over 2pc in the three months to June.

Globally, demand for smartphones is also falling as consumers find fewer reasons to upgrade to a new device.

Total shipments of smartphones are expected to decline 6pc this year to 1.15bn units, according to figures from Counterpoint Research. Sales are expected to hit their lowest point since 2013.

An economic slowdown in China and a longer upgrade cycle for most consumers have weighed on the market.

Meanwhile, Apple is also being buffeted by the trade war between the US and China.

Last week, more than $200bn was knocked from its market value, following reports China is banning the use of iPhones by government officials. China is a major driver of sales for Apple, while it is also crucial for its manufacturing.

04:51 PM BST

Apple braces for USB-C backlash

After more than a decade, Apple is changing the smartphone charging port on your iPhone. The company will be swapping out its Lightning connector for USB-C - a standard commonly used on Android phones.

It hasn’t made the change lightly. Apple has been pressured into swapping its charging port by EU rules that have enforced a common smartphone charging standard.

What this could mean is that a number of smartphone cables around your home will become redundant when you buy a new smartphone.

An Apple Lightning cable (left) and a USB-C cable (right) - iStock

You can read more about the change here: Apple braces for backlash after caving to EU demands on iPhone chargers

04:25 PM BST

Welcome to our iPhone launch coverage

Good afternoon and welcome to the Telegraph’s live blog of Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event.

We will be covering today’s new reveals and bringing you the latest reaction to Apple’s new smartphones.

What will Apple be revealing?

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones, updating its current iPhone 14 range with a suite of more powerful devices.

The new phones will be the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro - both with a 6.1-inch screen.

There will also be a larger iPhone 15 Plus and an iPhone 15 Pro Max - although this could be called the “Ultra”. These will have a 6.7-inch screen.

Apple is anticipated to unveil changes to how you charge your smartphone, changing from its current “Lightning” ports to a technology known as USB-C.

The tech giant is also likely to show off new updates to its AirPod headphones and the latest generation of its Apple Watch.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.