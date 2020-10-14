Apple iPhone 12 Event 2020 highlights: HomePod Mini launched at $99, iPhone 12 starting $699, iPhone 12 Pro from $999

The highlight day of Techtober month is here. Apple will be launching its 2020 iPhones at an event in Apple Park today. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhones " the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Some reports even suggest that a new HomePod could be released at the event, as well. The event is scheduled to kick off at 10.30 pm IST. Here's how you can watch the launch event live stream.

The theme of this year's event is 'speed', which could mean a couple of things " the iPhone 12 lineup may feature 5G connectivity, it could come with a faster chipset, or the speed could mean a higher display refresh rate. Or, it could be all of the above.

Also See: Apple Event 2020: How to watch iPhone 12 series launch livestream today at 10.30 pm IST

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max launched in India, sale starts on 30 October

Apple iPhone 12 launch event at 10.30 pm IST today: From iPhone 12 Mini to 120 Hz refresh rate display, all you can expect

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.