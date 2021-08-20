Apple delays recalling staff to the office until 2022

An iPhone locked awaiting a thumbprint is seen in front of a glowing Apple logo in the background

US tech giant Apple has delayed recalling staff to the office until January at the earliest amid fears over surging Covid cases.

Employees were informed of the decision in a company memo on Thursday, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The firm told staff it would reconfirm plans a month in advance and advised them to get vaccinated.

It is the latest US firm to revise its plans in the light of the impact of the Delta variant on the country.

Apple had previously called for staff to go back to the office by early September, before changing that to October.

When they are required to return, they will be expected to work at the office at least three days a week.

The company is also increasing its programme of Covid tests for staff at home to as many as three a week, Bloomberg reported.

Apple has made no official comment on the reports.

According to Bloomberg, Apple said it had no plans to shut down its offices or its retail stores.

However, the agency also said one Apple store in Charleston, North Carolina, had been closed after more than 20 employees either tested positive for Covid or had been exposed to the virus.

Some other US stores are said to have cut their opening hours because of sick or self-isolating staff.