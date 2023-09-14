Apple defends iPhone 12 after France halts sales over radiation

Regulators have ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12 in France, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputes the findings and says the device complies with regulations.

The French government agency that manages wireless communications frequencies, ANFR, issued the order on Tuesday after the iPhone 12 failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.

ANFR called on Apple to try to "rapidly fix this malfunction" for phones already in use and said it would monitor device updates.

If they don't work, the company will have to recall phones that have already been sold in France, it said.

Apple responded in a statement that the iPhone 12, launched in 2020, was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards.

The company said that it had provided ANFR with results from its own lab tests and others conducted by third parties that demonstrate the model's compliance, and that it was contesting the agency's findings.

Over EU limits

ANFR said it would send agents to Apple stores and other distributors to check the model was no longer being sold in France.

The regulatory limits – based on the risk of burns or heatstroke from the phone's radiation – are already set ten times below the level where scientists found evidence of harm.



