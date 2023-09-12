Apple confirms big change as iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and more unveiled

Apple

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 with a major change during its annual launch event on Tuesday (September 12), with CEO Tim Cook introducing us to the newest iPhones and Apple Watches.

For the iPhone, two new models were announced, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

But the most newsworthy aspect of the iPhone announcement is that the phones will now have a USB-C charging port instead of the Lightning connector, due to new EU regulations.

AirPods Pro second-gen will also be updated to USB-C, with USB-C earbuds also coming our way.

The iPhone 15 will have an all new Dynamic Island design which was previously seen on the iPhone 14 Pro, meaning you can access information much easier from the home screen. It also has the A16 bionic chip from the 14 Pro and now has Ultra Wideband, meaning it can connect to other devices from up to three times further away than before.

Of course, for most of us the iPhone is our camera of choice and the iPhone 15 has a new advanced camera system, with a 48 megapixel main camera and smart HDR on its selfie cam. Portraits are also even better, with the camera automatically recognising a person in the frame and capturing depth information so you can make the shot a portrait later.

The iPhone 15 comes in pink, yellow, green, blue and black, and has the toughest of any smartphone glass as well as being water and dust resistant.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB model, with the iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899 for the 128GB version. Both models are available from September 22, with preorders starting this Friday (September 15).

A third and fourth model, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, were also announced, also at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively.

Both models now use titanium instead of stainless steel, meaning the phones are lighter than ever. They also contain the new A17 Pro, which is particularly good for the gamers among us as well as filmmakers.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max starting at $1199 for the 2568GB version. Both models are available from September 22, with preorders starting this Friday (September 15).

As for Apple Watch, Series 9 contains the S9 chip, their most powerful watch chip yet, meaning animations and effects now look super smooth. It also has double the brightness of Series 8.

Series 9 is also better with Siri, with requests now faster and more secure and with much more accurate dictation. It is also the company's first-ever carbon neutral product.

You will now also be able access your health data with Siri, asking questions such as: "How long did I sleep last night?" Data can also be added by just telling Siri.



But the watch's most impressive new addition is Double Tap, which allows you to control features, such as answering or ending calls, by just taping your index finger and thumb together twice.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399 and is released on September 22 but you can already pre-order it.

For the adventurers among us, The Apple Watch Ultra has also been given an upgrade with the 2 model also having the S9 chip. Ultra 2 has a new watch face called the Modular Ultra, which will show you more information than ever, whether you're cycling, climbing or deep sea diving.

The Apple Ultra 2 is available for pre-order now for a release date of September 22 with prices starting at $799.

