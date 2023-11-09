Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Reportedly Hospitalized in Mexico City

Wozniak reportedly began to feel unwell at the World Business Forum on Wednesday

Andreas Rentz/Getty Steve Wozniak pictured at the Digital X 2022 event on September 13, 2022

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been hospitalized in Mexico City, according to multiple reports.

The tech entrepreneur, 73, fainted while attending the World Business Forum (WBF) in Mexico City on Wednesday, a source told CNN En Español. He was then hospitalized at 3 p.m. local time, added the outlet.

Mexican local news outlet, El Universal, reported that Wozniak had suffered a cerebrovascular (ischemia) accident. According to Columbia University this occurs when blood flow to the brain is restricted and is considered "a sub-type of stroke."

A representative for Wozniak did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.



Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG via Getty Steve Wozniak pictured in 1986

Sources told TMZ that the tech entrepreneur had delivered his speech at the World Business Forum (WBF) event before he started "feeling strange." His wife then reportedly insisted he go to the hospital.

The outlet added that Wozniak is currently in the emergency room and undergoing tests.

Per his website, Wozniak co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, creating Apple’s first computer. After going on to produce other groundbreaking products such as the iPhone and iPad, Apple has become one of the biggest companies in the world.



David Paul Morris/Getty Steve Jobs holds up an iPhone in 2007

Earlier this year in March, Wozniak signed a letter that petitioned for a pause on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) models. Per the BBC, the letter was also signed by SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

"AI is so intelligent it's open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are,” Wozniak told the BBC in May, adding, "I think the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad."

Jobs died of pancreatic cancer on Oct. 5, 2011, at age 56. He stepped down as Apple's chief executive in August 2011, handing the reins to current CEO Tim Cook, who is now 62.

