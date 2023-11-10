Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak ‘Feeling Good’ After Suffering a Stroke

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Steve Wozniak is “back home and feeling good,” he told The New York Times on Thursday, a day after the Apple co-founder learned he’d suffered a minor stroke in Mexico. Wozniak, 73, visited the hospital in Mexico City, where he’d been scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum, after being overcome by dizziness and symptoms of vertigo on Wednesday. At the hospital, an M.R.I. confirmed he’d had a stroke. He flew back home to Los Gatos, California on Thursday, where he was waiting to be served dinner when he spoke to the Times. Because of the health scare, however, Wozniak said he’d canceled a number of upcoming international speaking engagements. The personal computer pioneer, known as “Woz,” co-founded Apple alongside Steve Jobs in 1976. In designing the Apple I and Apple II computers, Wozniak helped to usher in a new digital era, and has pursued a number of other tech and philanthropic efforts since departing the company in 1985.

