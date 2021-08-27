Apple will change App Store practices after settlement with small developers

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Thursday said it had reached a proposed settlement on a class-action lawsuit brought by small developers on its App Store and would make changes to its business as a result.

A group of software developers brought the lawsuit in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/cbusiness-us-apple-antitrust-idCAKCN1T5249-OCABS, alleging that Apple broke antitrust laws with practices such as charging commissions of up to 30%. The company said it has reached a proposed settlement that covers developers who made $1 million a year or less under which the developers release all claims that Apple's commissions were too high.

In exchange, Apple said it will make a number of changes to the App Store, including preserving a change made last year that lowers commissions for smaller developers to 15%.

