Apple CEO Tim Cook Questions if Advertising With Elon Musk’s X Is Still the Right Thing to Do (Video)

In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Apple CEO Tim Cook opened up about the company’s newest joint venture program which will bring clean energy to 100,000 homes, according to the company — and about advertising with X (formerly known as Twitter), including his thinking following CEO Elon Musk being accused of promoting antisemitism on the platform. Cook admitted that the question of whether or not it’s appropriate to continue advertising on X is “something that we ask ourselves.”

He added, “Generally, my view is Twitter’s an important property. I like the concept that it’s there for discourse and there as a town square. There’s also some things about it I don’t like!”

When asked directly about antisemitism on the platform, Cook said, “Yeah, which is abhorrent. Just point blank, there is no place for it.”

In early September, Musk announced plans to sue the Anti-Defamation League for allegedly falsely accusing Musk and the platform of antisemitism. He explained on Twitter, “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!”

To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

More recently, it was announced Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet privately with Musk. The official reason given for their meeting is to discuss artificial intelligence, but some have speculated that claims of antisemitism might also be part of the motive.

In May, the Israeli Foreign Ministry defended Musk after he was accused of being antisemitic following comments he made about George Soros.

