Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers on iPhone 12, Apple Watch and more

(Black Friday)

You’ve had it earmarked in your diary all year and now Black Friday is finally here.

For those of you that may be unfamiliar with the shopping event, let us give you a quick run-down. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there’s discounts across just about every product imaginable and even holidays, making a 2022 getaway even more enticing.

One such category that is heavily painted with the discount brush is tech and there are few brands as instantly recognised around the world as Apple.

The brand rarely directly reduces its offering of iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and more but retailers everywhere makeup for it by seriously slashing the prices. In particular, there’s really no better time to invest in AirPods and these headphones are typically some of the most sought after items during the weekend sales extravaganza.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?

The date in which the Black Friday event takes place changes every year. This is not designed to be confusing but instead because it is always the day after Thanksgiving that occurs on the fourth Thursday of November.

For 2021, Black Friday is on November 26 and Cyber Monday follows suit on November 29.

What Apple deals can I expect?

The tech giant has only just launched the iPhone 13 and brand new iterations of their cult watch and tablets so don’t expect for theses models to be in the sale. Yet you will still be able to source its range of iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, Watches and more at a fraction of the original cost.

There’s truly no better time to upgrade your dated tech. Whether the battery life just isn’t what it used to be or you want to take advantage of the souped up camera megapixels, you’ll be able to find the devices for less thanks to our favourite retailers.

Take the opportunity to invest in your home office set-up, elevate your gaming situation, tell the time or block out unwanted background noise as you enjoy your favourite tunes or podcast.

Where to shop Black Friday Apple deals

As we explained above, you are not likely to find deals directly at Apple. The brand tends to offer a voucher with a purchase - but at all the retailers; Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Currys, Very to name but a few, there’s some serious savings to be made.

We have curated the best below and will be constantly updating this list so keep checking back to bag a real bargain.

IPHONE DEALS: Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iOS, 6.1", 5G, SIM Free, 128GB, Silver

Was: £999

Buy now £899.00, John Lewis

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Was: £949

Buy now £899.00, Currys

Apple iPhone 12, 64Gb

Was: £799

Buy now £679.00, Very

Apple iPhone 12, 128Gb

Was: £849

Buy now £729.00, Very

Apple iPhone 12 mini, 64Gb

Was: £579

Buy now £699.00, Very

Apple iPhone XR, 64Gb

Was: £499

Buy now £415.00, Very

Apple iPhone XR, 128Gb

Was: £549

Buy now £465.00, Very

Apple iPhone SE, 64Gb

Was: £399

Buy now £389.00, Very

APPLE Watch Series 6 - Gold Aluminium with Pink Sand Sports Band, 40 mm

Was: £379

Buy now £319.00, Currys

APPLE Watch SE - Space Grey with Pure Platinum & Midnight Sports Band, 40 mm

Was: £299

Buy now £249.00, Currys

APPLE Watch SE Cellular - Silver Aluminium with Abyss Blue Sports Band, 44 mm

Was: £479

Buy now £319.00, Currys

APPLE Watch Series 6 - PRODUCT(RED) Aluminium with PRODUCT(RED) Sports Band, 44 mm

Was: £389

Shop the 40mm option here

Buy now £309.00, Currys

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular), 44mm

Was: £509

Buy now £449.00, Very

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 40mm Blue Aluminium Case

Was: £379

Buy now £289.00, Amazon

AirPods 2nd generation

These are the oldest version of AirPods available to buy and the cheapest on the market. They’re chargeable by lightning cable and the case provides 24 hours of juice. Battery life offers five hours of listening time.

was: £119

Buy now £99.00, Very

AirPods Pro

These Airpods offer additional upgrades to the 2nd and 3rd generation. They are sweat and water resistant, and chargeable by Magsafe. The battery offers four and a half hours of listening time. It also comes with a wireless charging case that provides 24 hours charge.

was: £239

Buy now £185.00, Amazon

AirPods Max

These over-ear headphones from Apple are available in five colours including classic silver and space grey, as well as pink, green and blue. Chargeable by lightning charging with 20 hours of listening time after one charge. The AirPods Max includes a Smart Case which allows the AirPods to enter an ‘ultra-low-power’ state that will preserve battery.

was: £539

Buy now £479.00, AO

2021 Apple iPad Pro 11", M1 Processor, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey

Was: £749

Buy now £699.00, John Lewis

2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9", M1 Processor, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey

Was: £999

Buy now £949.00, John Lewis

2020 Apple iPad Pro 11", A12Z Bionic, iOS, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 1TB, Silver

Was: £1,419

Buy now £1209.00, John Lewis

2019 Apple iPad mini, Apple A12, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 256GB, Silver

Was: £549

Buy now £509.00, John Lewis

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

Was: £999

Buy now £899.00, Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 8-Core CPU and 7-core GPU, 16Gb RAM, 512Gb Storage with M365 Family

Was: From £1529

Buy now £1399.00, Very

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13" Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Grey

Was: £1799

Buy now £1559.00, John Lewis