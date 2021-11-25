Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best offers on iPhone 12, Apple Watch and more
You’ve had it earmarked in your diary all year and now Black Friday is finally here.
For those of you that may be unfamiliar with the shopping event, let us give you a quick run-down. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there’s discounts across just about every product imaginable and even holidays, making a 2022 getaway even more enticing.
One such category that is heavily painted with the discount brush is tech and there are few brands as instantly recognised around the world as Apple.
The brand rarely directly reduces its offering of iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and more but retailers everywhere makeup for it by seriously slashing the prices. In particular, there’s really no better time to invest in AirPods and these headphones are typically some of the most sought after items during the weekend sales extravaganza.
When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year?
The date in which the Black Friday event takes place changes every year. This is not designed to be confusing but instead because it is always the day after Thanksgiving that occurs on the fourth Thursday of November.
For 2021, Black Friday is on November 26 and Cyber Monday follows suit on November 29.
What Apple deals can I expect?
The tech giant has only just launched the iPhone 13 and brand new iterations of their cult watch and tablets so don’t expect for theses models to be in the sale. Yet you will still be able to source its range of iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, Watches and more at a fraction of the original cost.
There’s truly no better time to upgrade your dated tech. Whether the battery life just isn’t what it used to be or you want to take advantage of the souped up camera megapixels, you’ll be able to find the devices for less thanks to our favourite retailers.
Take the opportunity to invest in your home office set-up, elevate your gaming situation, tell the time or block out unwanted background noise as you enjoy your favourite tunes or podcast.
Where to shop Black Friday Apple deals
As we explained above, you are not likely to find deals directly at Apple. The brand tends to offer a voucher with a purchase - but at all the retailers; Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Currys, Very to name but a few, there’s some serious savings to be made.
We have curated the best below and will be constantly updating this list so keep checking back to bag a real bargain.
Best smartwatch deals for Black Friday 2021: Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit and more
IPHONE DEALS: Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iOS, 6.1", 5G, SIM Free, 128GB, Silver
Was: £999
Buy now £899.00, John Lewis
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Was: £949
Buy now £899.00, Currys
Apple iPhone 12, 64Gb
Was: £799
Buy now £679.00, Very
Apple iPhone 12, 128Gb
Was: £849
Buy now £729.00, Very
Apple iPhone 12 mini, 64Gb
Was: £579
Buy now £699.00, Very
Apple iPhone XR, 64Gb
Was: £499
Buy now £415.00, Very
Apple iPhone XR, 128Gb
Was: £549
Buy now £465.00, Very
Apple iPhone SE, 64Gb
Was: £399
Buy now £389.00, Very
APPLE Watch Series 6 - Gold Aluminium with Pink Sand Sports Band, 40 mm
Was: £379
Buy now £319.00, Currys
APPLE Watch SE - Space Grey with Pure Platinum & Midnight Sports Band, 40 mm
Was: £299
Buy now £249.00, Currys
APPLE Watch SE Cellular - Silver Aluminium with Abyss Blue Sports Band, 44 mm
Was: £479
Buy now £319.00, Currys
APPLE Watch Series 6 - PRODUCT(RED) Aluminium with PRODUCT(RED) Sports Band, 44 mm
Was: £389
Buy now £309.00, Currys
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular), 44mm
Was: £509
Buy now £449.00, Very
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, 40mm Blue Aluminium Case
Was: £379
Buy now £289.00, Amazon
AirPods 2nd generation
These are the oldest version of AirPods available to buy and the cheapest on the market. They’re chargeable by lightning cable and the case provides 24 hours of juice. Battery life offers five hours of listening time.
was: £119
Buy now £99.00, Very
AirPods Pro
These Airpods offer additional upgrades to the 2nd and 3rd generation. They are sweat and water resistant, and chargeable by Magsafe. The battery offers four and a half hours of listening time. It also comes with a wireless charging case that provides 24 hours charge.
was: £239
Buy now £185.00, Amazon
AirPods Max
These over-ear headphones from Apple are available in five colours including classic silver and space grey, as well as pink, green and blue. Chargeable by lightning charging with 20 hours of listening time after one charge. The AirPods Max includes a Smart Case which allows the AirPods to enter an ‘ultra-low-power’ state that will preserve battery.
was: £539
Buy now £479.00, AO
2021 Apple iPad Pro 11", M1 Processor, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Was: £749
Buy now £699.00, John Lewis
2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9", M1 Processor, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Was: £999
Buy now £949.00, John Lewis
2020 Apple iPad Pro 11", A12Z Bionic, iOS, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 1TB, Silver
Was: £1,419
Buy now £1209.00, John Lewis
2019 Apple iPad mini, Apple A12, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 256GB, Silver
Was: £549
Buy now £509.00, John Lewis
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Was: £999
Buy now £899.00, Amazon
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 8-Core CPU and 7-core GPU, 16Gb RAM, 512Gb Storage with M365 Family
Was: From £1529
Buy now £1399.00, Very
2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13" Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Grey
Was: £1799
Buy now £1559.00, John Lewis