Apple become first US company to reach $2 trillion market value

Apple has become the first US company to boast a market value of $2 trillion as technology continues to reshape a world where smartphones are like appendages and digital services are like instruments orchestrating people's lives.

The iPhone maker reached the $2 trillion milestone in Wednesday's early stock market trading when its shares surpassed $467.77.

The stock later backtracked to close at $462.83, but it didn't diminish a remarkable achievement that came just two years after Apple became the first US company with a $1 trillion market value. It comes amid a devastating pandemic that has shoved the economy into a deep recession and caused unemployment rates to soar to the worst levels since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

Also See: Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November

Apple iPhone 12 lineup patent leaked, may sport an improved version of Google Pixel 4's marquee feature

Apple to launch News Plus, Music, TV Plus, iCloud subscription bundles in October: Report

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.