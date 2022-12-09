Apple AirTags used to stalk exes, lawsuit claims

The ex-partners of two women used Apple’s AirTags to track them by hiding the tiny devices in a car and child’s backpack, according to a class-action case in California.

AirTags are small fobs that can be attached to personal items to help owners keep an eye on them. However, soon after their launch in April last year, a number of stalking cases showed that they were also being used for more nefarious purposes. Apple has since added multiple anti-stalking updates to help alert users of hidden trackers and prevent their misuse.

But a new class-action lawsuit filed by two women, and on behalf of others, in San Francisco claims AirTags are “the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers”.

Plaintiff Lauren Hughes, who had moved house to avoid a former boyfriend, said he discovered her new location after placing an AirTag in her car wheel well. She said he then posted a photo online of a taco truck in her new neighbourhood with a winking emoji and the hashtag “#airt2.0”.

Apple Airtags (Apple)

A separate, anonymous plaintiff said her estranged husband found her whereabouts after putting an AirTag in their child’s backpack. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for those who were tracked using an AirTag or are “at risk” of being stalked

The £24 device uses Bluetooth and satellites to monitor the whereabouts of objects through Apple’s Find My feature.

Apple has not responded to a request for comment. The company previously said “AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products.”

Earlier this year, it started showing AirTag users a new warning during setup that read: “Using this item to track people without their consent is a crime in many regions around the world. This item is designed to be detected by victims and to enable law enforcement to request identifying information about the owner.”