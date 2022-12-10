Apple AirTags Are a Hot Holiday Gift That Are Selling Out Everywhere — Here's Where to Try to Buy One Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

The holiday season is in full swing. Mall Santas have set up shop, sleigh bells are ringing, and everyone is scrambling to complete their shopping list. If you're looking for a small and genuinely useful gift for someone this year, then we suggest grabbing one of the most sought-after gadgets: an Apple AirTag.

It's a great present for your forgetful friend or your favorite traveler, offering an easy way to track and find virtually everything. The gift you're giving here is peace of mind. When rushing in the morning, it'll always be easy for them to locate keys or know that their luggage is somewhere on the carousel even if they haven't seen it yet. Since they're such a popular pick, stock of the Apple AirTags is constantly fluctuating, so keep checking back often if you're trying to buy them ASAP.

This nifty accessory is designed to keep track of your luggage and anything else that may get lost en route, like your wallet, keys, or backpack. The Bluetooth device instantly connects with your iPhone or iPad, and the advanced Ultra Wideband technology will track the exact location of whatever it's attached to. So if your luggage has been misplaced at baggage claim, in your hotel room, or even in your home before it's time to run out the door to catch your flight, you can rest easy knowing you'll be able to find it.

What People Readers are Buying on Cyber Monday

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirTag, $29; amazon.com and target.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

You can also use the built-in speaker to help you find your bags, or even ask Siri for assistance. Simply enter a name for your AirTag, and then attach it to the item you want to track, and you're all good to go — it really is that easy. One of the most helpful features of this water- and dust-resistant tracker is the Lost Mode. Once the AirTag is registered as lost, a notification will be received whenever another device detects it. So no need to worry if the AirTag gets misplaced.

Story continues

The Apple AirTags are so popular they've earned more than 75,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who are calling them a "travel must-have." One five-star reviewer wrote, "They provide great piece of mind, especially with my dogs and luggage. You can actually see where your bags are in the terminal." Another shopper, who bought one for their brother as a Christmas gift, said, "He loved it; he can now track his keys with ease!"

If you're looking to snag a few Apple AirTags for yourself or a friend, you can also shop the four-pack below.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $94.98; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.