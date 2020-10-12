Apple AirPods Are Secretly On Sale Today

From Delish

Love them or hate them, AirPods are the hottest tech accessory around. (Seriously, have you seen Henry Goulding or Jake Gyllenhaal wear the covetable pair? It's about to get steamy.) While you'd have to be living under a rock to have never heard of them, you probably haven't taken the plunge and picked up a pair of your own. I mean, at $200, these earbuds are by no means cheap.

But, if you want to jump on the bandwagon for less, you're in luck. Right now, Amazon's slashing the prices of Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro. (Yes, this sale is happening before Prime Day officially starts.)

Turns out, the hype surrounding Apple's AirPods extend beyond their sleek design and stealth sex appeal.



Decked out with an intelligent H1 headphone chip, you can easily pair up your AirPods with your smartphone. (This fancy chip even uses optical sensors and motion accelerometers to detect whether they're actually in your ears.) Since Apple's AirPods are Siri-compatible, you can ask the smart system your most burning questions. (Like, whether or not Henry Goulding is single...just saying.) Best of all? Amazon's taking nearly $40 off the asking price.



Or, if you want to take your headphones game up a couple of notches, you might want to check out the Apple AirPods Pro. Though this model has the same look and feel of Apple's traditional AirPods such as a 24-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and expanded mesh microphone port so you can take calls in windy weather. Plus, this set comes with three silicone tips, so you can enjoy a snug fit. At $249, the AirPods Pro are more expensive; however, Amazon's shaving $30 off.

Despite their discounts, Apple's AirPods aren't exactly chump change. We'd be remiss to ignore the economic privilege that comes with buying this fancy pair. That said, if you're looking to upgrade your WFH setup without blowing your entire budget, now's a better time to buy.

Best of all? If you're a Prime member, you can buy them now, receive your earbuds over the weekend, and enjoy them as you do the rest of your Prime Day shopping



Shop more Amazon sales with slickdeals.



