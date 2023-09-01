The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale right now on Amazon for Labor Day

Sales on Apple products are hard to come by, but right now, Amazon is coming in clutch with the deals before Labor Day. The three top-selling editions of AirPods are on sale right now for as low as $99.

Quick Overview Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds With Lightning Charging Case $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 See at Amazon

While there are certainly tons of cheaper earbud alternatives to AirPods, there's something about the luxe quality and performance of Apple's most popular accessory line that keeps folks coming back.

Though Apple is known for keeping the prices of its products the same throughout the year, Amazon is one of the few authorized third-party sellers to significantly reduce the prices of these headphones and earbuds during its biggest sales event.

Learn more about all three editions below to make sure you choose the one that's right for you.

