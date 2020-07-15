Apple AirPods are cheaper today than they've been for awhile

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These gorgeous Apple specimens are on sale. (Photo: Apple)

Apple’s best-selling AirPods—yes, even the new AirPods Pro—are on sale.

If you haven’t made the jump to wireless earbuds, now’s your chance—especially if you use an iPhone, an iPad or a MacBook. AirPods seamlessly pair with these products and can easily sync with iMac desktops too.

You don’t have to do a thing: Thanks in part to a special type of chip (H1), your AirPods link to your devices as soon as you open up the charging case. That’s what sets these buds apart. Well, that plus superior audio and a shockingly sleek design.



Read on for the best deals on Apple AirPods right now:

Save 25 bucks on the elegant standard Apple AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

With the phenomenal sound you’d expect from Apple, the best bargain on the AirPod menu is the standard Apple AirPods with charging case—now just $134 at Amazon. That’s $25 off the original price! While the buds are wireless themselves, you need to plug in the case to charge them.

Once juiced, these buds instantly pair with your iPhone. No scrolling, no fiddling with settings. You’re good to go. And you can expect a whopping five hours of battery life per charge.

The creme de la creme of Apple AirPods. (Photo: Apple)

And at the top of the food chain are the Apple AirPods Pro. This new model features noise-canceling capabilities, plus silicone ear tips for a more secure fit. The Apple AirPods Pro are certainly an investment (and improvement from the entry-level pair), but Verizon has knocked $30 off the price, bringing them down to $220.

Yes, it’s steep, but it’s also the cheapest price we’ve seen yet for these earbuds, and the comfort upgrade makes a big difference.

