Apple AirPods Pro Are Going for One of Their Lowest Prices to Date at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Amazon
If you're planning to spend your weekend at the beach or poolside, you'll be delighted to know that you can get your Memorial Day sale shopping started now.
Amazon dropped a slew of early Memorial Day sales, including deals on all three Apple AirPods. While these discounts last, shoppers can get the top-rated wireless earbuds for as little as $129. That includes the shopper-loved AirPods Pro, which are now going for one of their best prices to date.
Apple AirPods Deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $128.98 (orig. $159)
Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $159.98 (orig. $199)
The brand's sought-after AirPods Pro are now 21 percent off and marked down to $197. The best-selling headphones feature all of the latest upgrades, like a new water- and sweat-proof design and silicone tips in various sizes that offer a more customizable fit. This version also offers active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, a more safety-minded listening mode that lets in some environmental noise.
The wired charging Apple AirPods, which are Amazon's most reviewed earbuds, are also discounted. The now-$129 headphones are the most affordable pair on sale, and they're still incredibly popular even years after launching. They've received an impressive number of five-star ratings — 170,000, to be exact. Shoppers rave about their sound quality, battery life, and overall functionality. "You can't go wrong with AirPods if you want something that you know is going to work well," one reviewer wrote.
Apple's wireless charging AirPods are on sale, too. The $160 earbuds are perfect for fans of the brand's array of wireless charging tech. Just like the latest iPhones, these AirPods power up fast over charging pads. They've also racked up thousands of perfect reviews, and owners say "worth the investment."
AirPods tend to move fast when they're on sale, so if you want to get in on these lower prices, you'll need to move fast, too. There's no word on how long these deals will last, and they may expire or sell out before the weekend is over. Start your shopping with our curated list below, or head over to Amazon's deals hub to browse the complete assortment of Memorial Day sales.
Amazon
Amazon
