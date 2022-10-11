Apple AirPods are nearly half off ahead of Black Friday for October Prime Day

Apple AirPods are on a huge sale for October Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirPods are more than 40% off on Amazon.

The 2nd generation bluetooth wireless earbuds have an average 5-star rating with more than 500,000 reviews.

Deal hunters rejoice! Amazon's October Prime Day is here, and we're keeping track of the best Prime Early Access deals today and tomorrow. If you're looking for a reason to upgrade your earbud game, then this is it: the Apple 2nd generation AirPods are on sale ahead of Black Friday for $90. That's a 43% discount from the original price of $160.

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods are an enhancement of the original product, featuring better audio and voice quality, longer talk time and support for voice-activated Siri. But don't worry: They're still that comfortable shape and sleek design we've come to love from Apple, and they pair easily with your bluetooth-enabled devices. They also come with a charging case with more than 24 hours of battery life, an improvement from its predecessor.

Here at Reviewed, we've tested a lot of wireless headphones. We love Apple's AirPod products for their versatility—listen to your jams handsfree at the gym, take a phone call during your afternoon shopping or dance at home and listen to Beyoncé's Renaissance. Considering this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for Apple AirPods, you really can't go wrong here.

More than 500,000 reviewers seem to think so, too, giving the Apple AirPods an average 5-star rating. Verified customers praise how easy the earbuds are to use and note the improved sound quality and noise cancellation. With all their nifty features, the $80 Apple 2nd generation AirPods are a great deal to grab from Amazon's October Prime Day event.

Apple 2nd generation AirPods at Amazon for $89.99 (Save $70)

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

