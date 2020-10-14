Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Price Ever for Amazon Prime Day

There’s only a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean the savings are over. There’s still time to score coveted items like the Amazon Echo, Instant Pot Duo, and the best-selling Apple AirPods. If you’ve been eyeing a set of AirPods for yourself or to give as a gift, now is the time to jump on this rare last-minute deal.

To buy: $115 (was $160); amazon.com.

It’s hard to top the wireless earbuds that not only deliver a quality audio experience but are extremely easy to use. If you’re already a loyal Apple user, these are the best headphones to pair with all of your favorite devices (even the latest iPhone 12 series). They’re able to sense when you put them in your ears and automatically connect to paired devices without you ever reaching for your phone. You can listen to music using one or both AirPods and make simple selections with double- and single-tap motions for skipping or pausing songs.

Need an extra hand? You’ll have your personal assistant, Siri, in your ear to make calls, play music, or ask for directions hands-free when connected to your iPhone. The latest H1 headphone chip offers fast and reliable Bluetooth connectivity so there's no delay when switching between devices or making phone calls.

A number-one seller on Amazon, these headphones have over 15,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers. One reviewer went from being a skeptic to a fan, saying, “At first I had some doubts about it being reliable to my Mac as some Bluetooth speakers sometimes cut off, but these work great and are really comfortable to my ears…Worth every penny.”

The AirPods with Changing Case usually cost $160, but you can score them today for $115 if you’re a Prime member (if you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a free trial and still take advantage of the savings). You can also shop the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro for $50 off. Be sure to peruse deals on other Apple products before the mega retailer’s two-day sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.