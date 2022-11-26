These Apple AirPods Are Just $79 on Amazon — the Lowest-Ever Price (Anywhere!) at 50% Off

Popular Mechanics; Courtesy Apple



We've seen some fantastic Apple Black Friday deals this year, but this one beats them all: Right now on Amazon, Apple's AirPods (2nd Gen) are currently $79 — yes, you read it right, and they're not refurbished — knocked down 50% off the original price. This is big news because they're currently marked at their all-time lowest-ever price — and that's anywhere, not just on Amazon.

If your mind is racing and you can't recall exactly what's so great about these AirPods, we're here to tell you. For starters, the bestsellers get an incredible average 4.8 stars from more than a half-million reviewers, and boast up to 24 hours of total listening time and 18 hours of talk time with the MagSafe charging case.

Listening to music on them is, to put it plainly, absolutely incredible. As for call quality and comfort, many prefer this model (released in 2019) to later generations because of its longer design (the mic is closer to your mouth and some note that they stay in better).

Other highlights include Apple's H1 headphone chip, which delivers a stable connection for high-quality audio, along with quick access to Siri and Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

If you’ve gotten this far down without adding the AirPods to your cart, better get on it because there’s no telling how long this deal will last.

