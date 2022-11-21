Apple Airpods Are Insanely Cheap For Black Friday This Year

Christine Giordano



The countdown to Black Friday has officially begun but in true Amazon fashion, the Everything Store is getting a head-start on the savings by slashing the Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro. (Psst...if you've been waiting for the right moment to pick up the covetable pair, this is your sign. It's time.)



There's a reason why these headphones grace the ears of all your fave celebs (and, sure, regular people). Apple AirPods are small, but mighty, which is why they're basically a staple in everyone's bags.

Whether you're answering a work call or listening to some music during an at-home workout, the headphones deliver crisp audio from your devices using an H1 chip that allows the pods to easily pair to your phone. Both versions of the AirPods are also compatible with Siri. Just say "Hey Siri," and she can help you with anything from directions to changing the song.

The AirPods Pro, originally $249, are a little pricier than the originals AP's but that's because they feature active noise cancellation (should you need it) and a transparency mode that allows you to listen to your audio while still hearing what's going on around you (a great feature for runners, FWIW!). The AirPods Pro are also different in design. Unlike the originals, they're made with tapered silicone tips in three sizes for a customized fit to your ear.

Both versions of the AirPods come with a wireless charging case that you can store your AirPods in when they're not in use, and the case will give you up to 24 hours of battery life before you need to recharge it again.

To sweeten an already enticing offer—just in time for Black Friday—Amazon's slashing the price of both models. While a pair of the AirPods Pro is $20 off, the OG AirPods are on sale for $90. (Yup, that's $10 more than its lowest price ever.) A holiday shopping miracle? Definitely.

