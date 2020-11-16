Apple AirPods 3, Mini-LED iPad will launch in first half of 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple is planning to launch an iPad with a mini-LED display and AirPods 3 with a design signature similar to the AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021. According to a report in >MacRumors, in a research note to investors, Kuo's prediction is for the Taiwanese manufacturer Career Technology, which is expected to be a key partner in the supply chain for Apple's products next year.

The report cites the note in stating that Career is expected to regain order for acoustic and optical components in soft boards for a mini-LED iPad. These mini-LED iPads will be produced in large numbers in the first half of 2021. Kuo had a few months back revealed that Apple has six mini-LED products in its pipeline planned to launch through the end of 2021.

These products include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2.-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

The latest development, however, points towards the analyst's expectations having changed since Kuo had long predicted that a 12.9-inch iPad pro with a fourth-quarter 2021 launch timeframe for the Apple's first mini-LED product.

The report adds that mini-LED technology makes use of 1,000 to 10,000 individual LEDs that are an upgrade from the traditional LED-backlit displays.

Kuo has also revealed that the company is working on a third-generation AirPods that will go into production during the first half of 2021. The AirPods will make use of the same System-in-Package that is used for the AirPods Pro. It will replace the PCB+SMT design of the second-generation AirPods. Instead, it will allow a form similar to the AirPods Pro, featuring a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. They are expected to be more affordable and will lack high-end features like Active Noise Cancellation.

