Apple (AAPL) Declined on iPhone Ban by Chinese Government

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, markets performed poorly, and the S&P 500 index (“S&P”) and the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) declined -3.27% and -3.13%, respectively and Institutional Class (RPX) declined -4.11%. Year to date, RPX has returned 26.59% compared to the SPX and the RLG’s 13.07% and 24.98% returns, respectively. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

RiverPark Advisors highlighted stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a multinational technology company that designs and manufactures smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. On November 16, 2023, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock closed at $189.71 per share. One-month return of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was 9.88%, and its shares gained 25.56% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a market capitalization of $2.958 trillion.

RiverPark Advisors made the following comment about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Apple shares were a top detractor in the quarter following reports of the Chinese government banning iPhone use by government employees. Additionally, while the iPhone 15 rollout went generally as expected, the market was underwhelmed by the upgrades in the new phone. Despite these overhangs, early reports from the supply chain seem to indicate demand for the new phone is in line with or better than investor expectations. In August, the company reported a broadly in-line fiscal 3Q23 with $82 billion of revenue and $24 billion of free cash flow. High margin Services Revenue continues to grow faster than the overall business leading to gross and operating margin expansion. With an installed base of 2 billion active devices and significant growth of the company’s recurring revenue Services segment (now 18% of revenue), we believe that Apple remains one of the most innovative, best positioned and most profitable companies in the mobile technology industry."

Story continues

An Apple store displaying the latest in consumer electronics, from smartphones to wearables.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in 8th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 135 hedge fund portfolios held Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at the end of second quarter which was 131 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in another article and shared the list of latest stock picks in Ken Fisher’s investment portfolio. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.