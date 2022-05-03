AppHarvest announces Q1 2022 results with highest quarterly net sales to date, remains on track to open three new high-tech indoor farms by end of 2022

AppHarvest
·16 min read
AppHarvest
AppHarvest

Company achieves net sales of $5.2 million, reiterates full year net sales outlook of $24.0 to $32.0 million

Company delivered ~125% increase in net sales for Q1 ‘22 vs. Q1 ‘21

Farm network expansion to quadruple high-tech facilities this year diversifying produce portfolio

MOREHEAD, Ky., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, achieving its highest net sales quarter to date.

“The AppHarvest team delivered on the top priorities for the quarter of ramping up production of the current facility and successfully meeting farm network expansion milestones,” said AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. “Food security issues, inflation and commodity price increases continue to drive strong confidence in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) as a solution to decrease U.S. reliance on imported fruits and vegetables. AppHarvest expects to be well equipped to provide consumers before year-end with a reliable, high-quality supply of increasingly sought-after options that are sustainably grown in the U.S.”

First Quarter 2022 Results
For the first quarter 2022, net sales were $5.2 million on 6.9 million pounds of tomatoes sold with a net sales price of 75 cents per pound versus net sales of $2.3 million on 3.8 million pounds of tomatoes sold with a net sales price of 61 cents in the first quarter of 2021. This approximately 125% improvement in year-over-year Q1 net sales was driven by higher overall production and expanded product variety at the Morehead farm, which was not fully harvesting in the first quarter of last year based on the phased opening of the facility, and continued operational ramp-up, including enhanced training and productivity improvements resulting in a more favorable ratio mix of USDA No. 1 grade (“premium”) and non-premium tomatoes.

In line with expectations, while investing in quadrupling the farm network, the company recorded a net loss of $30.6 million and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a prior year net loss of $28.5 million and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.4 million. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure at the end of this news release.

Development
AppHarvest is on track to quadruple its number of farms by the end of the year and to diversify its produce portfolio to include salad greens and berries. The 15-acre Berea, Ky., salad greens facility is approximately 79% complete. The 60-acre Richmond, Ky., tomato facility is approximately 75% complete. A 30-acre Somerset, Ky., berry facility is approximately 65% complete. Starting with the Berea salad greens facility this summer, we expect to implement a phased approach that brings on additional productive acreage at each farm over time, with all three new farms expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022. Construction of a fifth farm, the Morehead salad greens facility, remains paused contingent upon financing.

Operations
The Morehead farm is making strong operational progress with improvements in yield and premium quality in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021. Enhancements to recruiting activities, attendance policies and training increased productivity and efficiency. Improvements in overall gross market prices and quality levels from last year are consistent with internal projections. Additionally, the company kept distribution fees flat despite increased freight costs by reducing transportation miles through more direct shipments to customers. We delivered this progress, despite headwinds that include efforts to mitigate the plant health issue discussed in March.

“We continue to see steady improvements in day-to-day operations,” said AppHarvest Chief Operating Officer Julie Nelson. “Our percentage of premium tomatoes has continued to improve, and we’ve made additional training and productivity enhancements. The team’s focus on continuous improvement is paying off, and I look forward to deploying our key learnings across the larger four-farm network before year-end.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $97.6 million, with approximately $58 million in total availability on the company’s credit facilities. The company anticipates using approximately $40 million of existing cash and cash equivalents and existing sources of third-party financing to complete construction and to ramp up production at the three new farms expected to be operational by year-end. Additionally, the company has yet to access the $100 million committed equity facility with B. Riley Principal Capital established in December 2021.

The company continues to prioritize non-dilutive sources of capital and is currently in discussions regarding debt financing proposals for its 15-acre Berea salad greens facility, the only remaining facility of the four without a financing vehicle attached.

Financial Outlook
With the three new farms on target to be operational by end of year, the company reiterated it remains on track with its full-year 2022 outlook of net sales of $24 to $32 million, more than double 2021 net sales, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss expectation in the range of $70 to $80 million despite operating in a general environment characterized by significant inflation.

“In a time of global geopolitical conflict, water resource limitations and food security disruptions, AppHarvest’s business model positions us well against incumbents to grow and sell domestically with three more farms coming online this year,” said AppHarvest President David Lee.

The company continues to work toward its long-term goal of up to a 12-farm network. As previously announced, any plans to develop additional facilities are predicated on securing the required capital on acceptable terms in advance, and the company remains confident in its ability to be self-sufficient and to generate positive operating cash flow over the longer term with the four-farm network.

B-Corp Recertification
AppHarvest expects to achieve a B-Corp recertified score of 95.4, a 15% improvement, over its original 2019 certification. This increase was achieved during a period in which the company went public, opened the flagship farm and grew the company from a handful of employees to several hundred. Establishing a Board-level Sustainability Committee helped boost the score significantly. The company anticipates final certification soon, which will be in place for three years.

Conference Call and Webcast
Management of AppHarvest will host a webcast and conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and operations. Participation instructions for the live event and replay are as follows:

Live webcast and conference call:

  • Webcast accessible at https://investors.appharvest.com

  • Dial-in: 1-833-665-0607 (Domestic Toll Free) / 1-929-517-0397 (Toll / International)

  • Participant Entry Number: 9520669

Conference Replay*:

  • Webcast accessible at investors.appharvest.com

  • Dial-in: 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic / Toll Free) / 1-404-537-3406 (Toll / International)

  • Conference Number: 9520669

*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call through May 10, 2022.

Upcoming Events
Management of AppHarvest plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer & Co. Annual Emerging Growth Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

  • B. Riley Securities Annual Investor Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

  • Cowen Sustainability and Energy Transition Summit (Virtual) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

  • Roth Capital Annual London Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel – Park Lane on June 21-22, 2022.

The company plans to present at the Cowen event on June 7, and management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at each event. More details are available at the Events section of the AppHarvest Investor Relations website at https://investors.appharvest.com.

About AppHarvest
AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with world-class technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a domestic food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest indoor farms in the world. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, to understand and evaluate the Company’s core operating performance. The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before the impact of interest income or expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude: stock-based compensation expense, Business Combination transaction-related costs, restructuring costs, remeasurement of warrant liabilities, start-up costs for new CEA facilities, Root AI acquisition related costs and certain other non-core items. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses this non-GAAP measure for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes.

The Company believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends. Other similar companies may present different non-GAAP measures or calculate similar non-GAAP measures differently. Management does not consider this non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of this non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required to be presented in the Company’s GAAP financial statements. Because of this limitation, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and the Company’s other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA as used in connection with the Company's 2022 outlook is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for items impacting comparability. The Company is unable to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to net income, its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts, because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty its stock-based compensation expense for 2022. In addition, the company may incur additional expenses which may impact adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include costs and expenses related to the business combination activities, income taxes and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s full year 2022 GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “can,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AppHarvest’s intention to build high-tech CEA farms, the anticipated benefits of and production at such facilities, including implementation of a phased approach at each facility, timing and availability of tomatoes at top national grocery stores and restaurants, AppHarvest’s expectation to achieve B-Corp recertification, anticipated benefits of the second season harvest, AppHarvest’s future financial performance, as well as AppHarvest’s growth and evolving business plans and strategy, ability to capitalize on commercial opportunities, future operations, estimated financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this news release, and on the current expectations of AppHarvest’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AppHarvest. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC by AppHarvest on March 1, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents AppHarvest has filed, or that AppHarvest will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect AppHarvest’s expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. AppHarvest anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while AppHarvest may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AppHarvest specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing AppHarvest’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.


APPHARVEST, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in thousands except per share amounts)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

97,645

$

150,755

Restricted cash

37,130

25,556

Accounts receivable, net

1,882

1,575

Inventories, net

5,076

4,998

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,000

5,613

Total current assets

145,733

188,497

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

4,425

5,010

Property and equipment, net

387,603

343,913

Other assets, net

25,819

16,644

Total non-current assets

417,847

365,567

Total assets

$

563,580

$

554,064

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

14,126

$

8,553

Accrued expenses

15,876

15,794

Current portion of lease liabilities

724

751

Current portion of long-term debt

39,032

28,020

Other current liabilities

56

119

Total current liabilities

69,814

53,237

Long-term debt, net of current portion

117,542

102,637

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

4,579

4,938

Deferred income tax liabilities

2,309

2,418

Private Warrant liabilities

1,610

1,385

Other liabilities

139

1,809

Total non-current liabilities

126,179

113,187

Total liabilities

195,993

166,424

Stockholders’ equity

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001, 10,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

Common stock, par value $0.0001, 750,000 shares authorized, 101,550 and 101,136 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

583,117

576,895

Accumulated deficit

(217,949

)

(187,314

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,409

(1,951

)

Total stockholders’ equity

367,587

387,640

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

563,580

$

554,064


APPHARVEST, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Net sales

$

5,164

$

2,299

Cost of goods sold

13,554

6,836

(8,390

)

(4,537

)

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,039

31,489

Total operating expenses

21,039

31,489

Loss from operations

(29,429

)

(36,026

)

Other income (expense):

Interest expense from related parties

(658

)

Change in fair value of Private Warrants

(1,329

)

9,826

Other

14

356

Loss before income taxes

(30,744

)

(26,502

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

109

(2,013

)

Net loss

(30,635

)

(28,515

)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Net unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives contracts, net of tax

4,360

(669

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(26,275

)

$

(29,184

)

Net loss per common share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.30

)

$

(0.35

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

101,321

80,729


APPHARVEST, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net loss

$

(30,635

)

$

(28,515

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Change in fair value of Private Warrants

1,329

(9,826

)

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(109

)

2,013

Depreciation and amortization

3,112

1,802

Stock-based compensation expense

6,035

6,287

Rent expense in excess of payments

26

19

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

(307

)

(1,182

)

Inventories, net

(78

)

(1,516

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,613

(3,133

)

Other assets, net

(9,230

)

(5,993

)

Accounts payable

301

8

Accrued expenses

(2,124

)

3,694

Other current liabilities

(42

)

Other non-current liabilities

2,564

227

Net cash used in operating activities

(27,503

)

(36,157

)

Investing Activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(39,018

)

(11,183

)

Purchases of property and equipment from a related party

(122,911

)

Advances on equipment

(444

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(39,018

)

(134,538

)

Financing Activities

Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Shares, net

448,500

Proceeds from debt

25,902

Payments on financing obligation to a related party

(2,089

)

Proceeds from stock options exercised

36

35

Payments of withholding taxes on restricted stock conversions

(953

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

24,985

446,446

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(41,536

)

275,751

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

176,311

21,909

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

134,775

297,660

Less restricted cash at the end of the period

37,130

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

97,645

$

297,660

Non-cash Activities:

Fixed assets purchases in accounts payable

$

5,272

$

20,313

Fixed assets purchases in accrued liabilities

$

2,207

$

1,408

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

$

237

$

735


APPHARVEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(In millions)

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in millions)

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Net loss

$

(30.6

)

$

(28.5

)

Interest expense from related parties

0.7

Interest income

(0.1

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(0.1

)

2.0

Depreciation and amortization expense

3.1

1.8

EBITDA

(27.7

)

(24.0

)

Change in fair value of Private Warrants

1.3

(9.8

)

Stock-based compensation expense

6.0

6.3

Transaction success bonus on completion of Business Combination

1.5

Restructuring costs

2.0

Start-up costs for new CEA facilities(1)

0.4

Business Combination transaction costs

13.2

Root AI acquisition costs(2)

0.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(18.0

)

$

(12.4

)

(1) Start-up costs are related to the pre-commencement commercial activities for tomatoes and berries at the Richmond, Berea and Somerset CEA facilities
(2) The acquisition of Root AI occurred on April 7, 2021


Media Contact: Travis Parman, Travis.Parman@appharvest.com
Investor Contact: Kaveh Bakhtiari, appharvestIR@appharvest.com



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford to have discipline hearing with NHL

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford will have a hearing Tuesday with the NHL's department of player safety after receiving a major penalty in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Tampa Bay's Ross Colton. Colton was sent face-first into the boards but escaped serious injury on the play. The Maple Leafs killed off the ensuing five-minute power play a

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Barkley, Shaq question Raptors' direction: 'They're in no man's land'

    Charles Barkley and Shaq don't think the Raptors have much of a ceiling right now.

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c