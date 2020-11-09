AppFolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate vertical today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



AppFolio's operating results for the third quarter of 2020 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 2, 2020, as well as its more detailed third quarter 2020 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC today. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Divestiture of MyCase

On September 30, 2020, the Company completed its previously-announced sale of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of MyCase, Inc. ("MyCase"), a California corporation and former wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that provides legal practice and case management software solutions to law firms. The Company sold MyCase to Mockingbird AcquisitionCo Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Buyer”) affiliated with funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, for $193.0 million pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement, dated September 7, 2020 (the “Purchase Agreement”), by and among Buyer, the Company and MyCase (the “MyCase Transaction”). In connection with the closing of the MyCase Transaction, and in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company and MyCase entered into certain ancillary agreements, including relating to certain post-closing transition services to be provided by the Company to MyCase.

Financial Outlook

While we are encouraged by the results to date, we are not providing updated full year revenue guidance for fiscal year 2020.

Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, November 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

To listen to the live call, participants may register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6087563. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call. To ensure the connection of all participants, please register in advance, a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international callers. Please use conference ID: 6087563. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate vertical. Today our products include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@appfolio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's business opportunities, the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, and the timing of providing updated financial guidance.

