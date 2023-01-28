AppFolio Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$471.9m (up 31% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: US$68.1m (down from US$1.03m profit in FY 2021).

  • US$1.95 loss per share (down from US$0.03 profit in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AppFolio Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 7.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 15% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Software industry in the US.

Performance of the American Software industry.

The company's shares are down 8.7% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on AppFolio's balance sheet.

