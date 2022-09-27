Is Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Potentially Undervalued?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Appen Limited (ASX:APX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$6.59 and falling to the lows of AU$3.17. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Appen's current trading price of AU$3.17 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Appen’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Appen Worth?

Great news for investors – Appen is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.55x is currently well-below the industry average of 37.81x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Appen’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Appen look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Appen. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since APX is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on APX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy APX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Appen as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Appen, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Appen, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

