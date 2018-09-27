It appears we have all been mispronouncing Kyle Lowry's name for his entire career

Kyle Lowry grins through you butchering his name. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images)

Kyle Lowry wasn’t really dodging, ducking, dipping, diving and dodging the many calls and text messages that Toronto Raptors team officials sent his way over the summer. He didn’t really ghost the attempts by team president Masai Ujiri and head coach Nick Nurse to smooth over any feathers ruffled by the team’s decision to trade DeMar DeRozan in a blockbuster deal that brought back a potential MVP candidate in Kawhi Leonard. He wasn’t really giving the entire organization the silent treatment to register his displeasure with the abrupt and stunning choice to jettison his longtime running buddy, comedy partner and close friend.

No, no, no. The answer’s way simpler: He just decided to stop answering when people called him the wrong name.

See, ever since he entered our collective basketball consciousness as a hard-charging Philly-bred point guard out of Villanova and began grinding his way to perennial All-Star status, we’ve all been calling him Kyle Lowry. That, as it turns out, is all wrong. What we should have been calling him, upon further review, is *Kyle Lowry.*

Hmm? What’s that? A little confused? Well, let’s let Kyle — dangit, my bad, excuse me, let me correct that, Kyle — explain it to us, and to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks:

We’ve been pronouncing @Klow7's name wrong the whole time 😳 pic.twitter.com/avS1jdyk5P — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 26, 2018





Get it? Got it? Good.

And if you’re still having a little trouble getting right with the one-syllable pronunciation, I’ve composed a very simple mnemonic device:

If like Korver it sounds, your ass will hit the ground;

If like Drogo you say, you’ll remain A-OK.

Here’s hoping Nurse, Ujiri and the rest of the Raptors can commit that to memory and start referring to their All-Star point guard appropriately. Maybe then, one day soon, we’ll have a nice, hearty laugh about the whole misunderstanding.

Dan Devine is a writer and editor for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoosports.com or follow him on Twitter!

