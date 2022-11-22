Appeals panel questions whether Trump seeks special treatment for Mar-a-Lago documents

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Days after the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Donald Trump, federal appeals judges questioned the former president's lawyers Tuesday about whether he seeks special treatment in the seizure of 11,000 documents at his estate Mar-a-Lago.

In U.S. District Court, Trump’s lawyers had won approval of a special master to review the records and potentially prevent their use in a criminal case. Trump’s lawyers argued investigators should be blocked from using personal records or those falling under attorney-client or executive privilege.

But Justice Department lawyers argued the special master was unwarranted and appealed to overturn U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order appointing the special master.

Members of a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked Tuesday whether Trump sought special treatment as a former president. Trump hasn’t challenged the legality of the search warrant, so judges said his chance to challenge the seizure of his records is after potential charges are filed.

“We’ve got to be concerned about the precedent that we would create that would allow any target of a federal criminal investigation to go into a District Court and to have a District Court entertain this type of petition, exercise equitable jurisdiction and interfere with the executive branch’s ongoing investigation,” Chief Judge William Pryor said.

James Trusty, one of Trump’s lawyers, said he understood the concern.

“We don’t want to open up floodgates,” Trusty said.

Judge Britt Grant asked whether Trump sought special treatment.

“If you do set aside that the target of the search warrant was a former president, are there any arguments that would be different than any defendant or any other target of a warrant who wished to challenge a warrant before an indictment?” Grant asked.

Trusty denied seeking special treatment, but called the case extraordinary.

“This is a situation where a political rival has been subjected to a search warrant where thousands of personal items have been taken,” Trusty said.

Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith on Friday to oversee the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his unauthorized transfer of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House. Smith approved of the arguments federal prosecutors will make at the appeals hearing.

Trump's lawyers have argued that he would suffer irreparable harm if the special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, doesn't review the documents for personal records or for falling under executive privilege. But government lawyers said he hasn't described the harm in court.

A previous appeals panel ruled earlier the Justice Department could continue its investigation during the special master review and not submit 100 classified documents found during the search for Dearie's review. Trump appealed, but the Supreme Court refused to intervene.

FBI agents seized the documents as part of a criminal investigation for evidence of violations of the Espionage Act or obstruction of justice. Dearie is scheduled to complete his review by Dec. 16.

Trusty initially called the seizure a “raid,” but apologized for using the “loaded term” when challenged by Grant and then called it the execution of a search warrant.

Trusty said Dearie is still considering whether about 930 disputed documents are personal or fall under claims of executive privilege.

Sopan Joshi, a Justice Department lawyer, said Trump had shown no need for the documents, but that he already has copies of all but about 100 classified records. Joshi also said Trump made no argument the search authorized by a neutral federal magistrate was unlawful.

“What he wants is to prevent the government from using the documents,” Joshi said.

Pryor asked why Trump hasn’t alleging the search was unlawful.

“If you can’t establish that, then what are we doing here?” Pryor asked.

“We are in the process of establishing that,” Trusty replied. “The case could fizzle out in a couple of different ways.”

Hours before the hearing, Trump's lawyers asked Cannon to unseal the affidavit used to justify the search because 50 of its 84 paragraphs that have so far been made public are redacted.

The government has argued the redactions are necessary to protect witnesses from retaliation, investigative techniques and the safety of law enforcement personnel.

Trump's lawyers argued the affidavit should be released so a court could consider whether the former president declassified documents properly or determine that documents were personal under the Presidential Records Act.

"Essentially, the search warrant wrongfully permitted the seizure of any document found at Mar-a-Lago," Trump's lawyers said. "Government agents acted with abandon in seizing Plaintiff’s property."

Trusty told the appeals panel, which included Judge Andrew Brasher, that Trump could still build a legal challenge to the seizure of his records and belongings, including golf shirts and pictures of Celine Dion, but that he was hindered initially by not knowing what all had been seized.

But Pryor said it wasn’t the government’s fault that classified documents were mingled with personal items.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the fault of the government if someone has intermingled classified documents in all kinds of other personal property,” Pryor said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Appeals court reviews Mar-a-Lago records as Jack Smith leads probe

Latest Stories

  • New Trump Special Counsel Is Already in a Race Against Time — 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Smith, the new special counsel overseeing two of the Justice Department’s most high-profile and politically sensitive investigations involving former president Donald Trump, is up against a clock. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos,

  • Conservatives complain about Trump special counsel wife’s links to Michelle Obama

    Republicans cry foul and point to Democrats’ anger over Ginni Thomas’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

  • Russian Pranksters Trick Poland’s President Into Missile Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda admitted to being tricked by a prankster pretending to be French President Emmanuel Macron as he spoke with global leaders last week about a missile strike that killed two in a village near the border with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Pl

  • Fact check roundup: False claims about election fraud, candidates swirl amid 2022 midterms

    Our reporters assembled evidence and expert interviews to address false claims about ballot boxes, mail-in voting, vote counting and more.

  • Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests

    Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the Islamic Republic since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. Iranian newspapers turned to the familiar tactic of accusing foreign enemies, including the United States, Britain and Israel, of stirring up protests to throw the national team off its game.

  • Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, without comment, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. The Treasury Department had refused to provide the reco

  • U.S. appeals court grills Trump lawyer in seized documents dispute

    (Reuters) -Judges on an Atlanta-based federal appeals court signaled sympathy on Tuesday toward the U.S. Justice Department's bid to reverse the appointment of an independent arbiter to vet documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home as they posed tough questions to the former president's lawyer. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the department's challenge to a judge's September appointment of a "special master" to review the documents and consider whether some should be walled off from an ongoing criminal investigation. Trump lawyer James Trusty told the judges that Trump's status as a former president made this an unusual case that requires a special master's review.

  • Madonna's Legs Are Straight 🔥 In Fishnets, Heels, And A Corset On IG

    Madonna, 64, shows off her ultra-toned legs in fishnets and a corset in new pics that she posted on her Instagram story. Madonna is into Pilates these days.

  • US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

    U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican's appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court as Graham tried to avoid testifying. The courts rejected his assertion but did rule that prosecutors and grand jurors could not ask him about protected legislative activity.

  • Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post

    Madonna posed with a nude corset and oversized fur coat in latest Instagram post, as she declared she was "in the mood for love" in the caption.Source: Madonna

  • Once habitable Venus was likely killed by millennia of volcanic eruptions, NASA says

    “This could be enough molten rock to bury the entire state of Texas half a mile deep.”

  • China boosts efforts to control Western infrastructure, key industries - NATO

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Western countries must be careful not to create new dependencies on China as they are weaning themselves off Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's war on Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. "We see growing Chinese efforts to control our critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors," he said on a visit to Spain. Stoltenberg urged allies to increase the resilience of their societies and infrastructure.

  • Europe wakes up to a new need to defend itself

    STORY: Europe is waking up to a new need to defend itself since Russia invaded Ukraine.But the NATO alliance is not ready, some military experts say.If NATO forces ever wanted to transport their tanks, trucks and supplies by rail to reinforce an active eastern frontline, this might be one of their first big logistical challenges.It’s one that slowed down this exercise for almost a full day. "It's well documented the fact that when you go from Poland into Lithuania, you still have to change to a different gauge because Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are still on the old Russian gauge rail, as is Ukraine and Georgia. So this adds additional steps." Ben Hodges commanded the U.S. Army in Europe until 2018. He’s been sounding the alarm about the bloc’s patchy infrastructure for years."What we have learned from Russia's war against Ukraine is we've been reminded actually that war is a test of will and it's a test of logistics. We do not have enough transport capacity or infrastructure that enables the rapid movement of NATO forces across Europe. The Deutsche Bahn, which all of us depend on, specifically DB cargo has enough rail cars to move one and a half armored brigades simultaneously at one time, that's it." After 25 years of fighting military conflicts abroad, Hodges says NATO suddenly needs to show it can respond to a threat anywhere along its own borders.The potholed roads of the bloc’s eastern members could present another obstacle to rapid deployment.Motorways account for only 5% of Romania’s network – and 28% of its roads are just gravel and dirt.That's according to the National Statistics Board."We've also discovered through exercises over the last few years that the further east you go, it becomes more difficult because the infrastructure is not as robust or redundant. The bridges that can hold a modern Abrams tank or Leopard or British Challenger - not many bridges can sustain that sort of weight."The EU has allocated 1.6 billion euros – about $1.64 billion – to military mobility projects up to 2027.Hodges calls that sum "inadequate."Poland meanwhile, which fears it could be the next target of Russian aggression, is working hard to improve its infrastructure.A $6 billion high-speed rail track is slated to connect Warsaw with the Baltic capitals by 2030.Although only $1.2 billion has been allocated so far.It’s part of a much bigger $36 billion effort by Poland to improve civilian and military mobility across central Europe, known as the Solidarity Transport Hub. Hundreds of miles of railways and expressways and new bridges are planned.That development at least is welcomed by the former U.S. Army commander."I think there's a heightened sense of urgency because of ... We've all been awakened now by the threat of what Russia is doing. And this is not an academic thing, or just a debating topic now, this is real. So I actually am optimistic. I would like to see us having moved a lot faster."

  • Doorbell Footage Shows 2021 Arrest of Colorado Springs Shooting Suspect

    Dramatic doorbell footage shows the arrest of the suspected Colorado Springs shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich on Friday, June 18, 2021, after his mother called the police when Aldrich showed up at her home and threatened to cause her harm.Ring footage shared by LaLa Bowman, who local media reported was the owner of the house where Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel, lived, shows events on the afternoon of June 18.Bowman told Storyful that footage taken at 2:45 pm shows Voepel inside the house when Aldrich arrives. Outside footage then shows Aldrich and his mother in front of the house. Aldrich can be heard saying: “Today I die.” Voepel asks: “What is happening?” to which Aldrich replies: “They don’t give a f*** about me anymore,” as the pair drag a suitcase into the house.Bowman said that a third clip, taken at 2:48 pm, shows Aldrich returning to the house after moving his car, which can be seen in the previous clip.Then, at 4:11 pm, Bowman said Voepel can be seen leaving the house. Aldrich surrenders to the police at 5:45 pm.The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release said police were first made aware of the incident at 1:56 pm on June 18. By 5:46 pm, the suspect walked out the front door of the home and was apprehended, the release added.Aldrich was charged with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. The Regional Explosives Unit cleared two homes on Pilgrimage Road and Rubicon Drive and did not find any explosive devices, the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Leslie Bowman via Storyful

  • Taiwan is at the core of China's core interests - Chinese defence minister

    "The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere," Wei said at a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a gathering of Southeast Asian defence chiefs in Cambodia. Wei said the United States must respect China's core interests and hoped it could adopt a rational, practical policy towards China, and get China-U.S. relations back on track.

  • Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen to harm Audrey, Summer’s miscarriage tragedy

    Murderous intent in the Corrie spoilers for 27-30 November 2022

  • UPDATE 1-Putin to meet mothers of soldiers called up to fight in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300,000 reservists who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

  • Canada to sanction Belarus firms, more officials over Russia's war in Ukraine

    Canada said on Tuesday it will slap more sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's administration for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. The foreign ministry in Ottawa said it would sanction 22 more Belarusian officials as well as 16 Belarusian companies involved in military manufacturing, technology, engineering, banking and railway transportation. It said the officials included some who were "complicit in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment involved in the invasion of Ukraine."

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to shield taxes from House committee

    The Supreme Court denied President Trump's plea to shield his tax returns from being turned over to a House committee.