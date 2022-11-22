Appeals panel questions whether Trump seeks special treatment for Mar-a-Lago documents

Days after the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Donald Trump, federal appeals judges questioned the former president's lawyers Tuesday about whether he seeks special treatment in the seizure of 11,000 documents at his estate Mar-a-Lago.

In U.S. District Court, Trump’s lawyers had won approval of a special master to review the records and potentially prevent their use in a criminal case. Trump’s lawyers argued investigators should be blocked from using personal records or those falling under attorney-client or executive privilege.

But Justice Department lawyers argued the special master was unwarranted and appealed to overturn U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order appointing the special master.

Members of a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked Tuesday whether Trump sought special treatment as a former president. Trump hasn’t challenged the legality of the search warrant, so judges said his chance to challenge the seizure of his records is after potential charges are filed.

“We’ve got to be concerned about the precedent that we would create that would allow any target of a federal criminal investigation to go into a District Court and to have a District Court entertain this type of petition, exercise equitable jurisdiction and interfere with the executive branch’s ongoing investigation,” Chief Judge William Pryor said.

James Trusty, one of Trump’s lawyers, said he understood the concern.

“We don’t want to open up floodgates,” Trusty said.

Judge Britt Grant asked whether Trump sought special treatment.

“If you do set aside that the target of the search warrant was a former president, are there any arguments that would be different than any defendant or any other target of a warrant who wished to challenge a warrant before an indictment?” Grant asked.

Trusty denied seeking special treatment, but called the case extraordinary.

“This is a situation where a political rival has been subjected to a search warrant where thousands of personal items have been taken,” Trusty said.

Story continues

Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith on Friday to oversee the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his unauthorized transfer of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House. Smith approved of the arguments federal prosecutors will make at the appeals hearing.

Trump's lawyers have argued that he would suffer irreparable harm if the special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, doesn't review the documents for personal records or for falling under executive privilege. But government lawyers said he hasn't described the harm in court.

A previous appeals panel ruled earlier the Justice Department could continue its investigation during the special master review and not submit 100 classified documents found during the search for Dearie's review. Trump appealed, but the Supreme Court refused to intervene.

FBI agents seized the documents as part of a criminal investigation for evidence of violations of the Espionage Act or obstruction of justice. Dearie is scheduled to complete his review by Dec. 16.

Trusty initially called the seizure a “raid,” but apologized for using the “loaded term” when challenged by Grant and then called it the execution of a search warrant.

Trusty said Dearie is still considering whether about 930 disputed documents are personal or fall under claims of executive privilege.

Sopan Joshi, a Justice Department lawyer, said Trump had shown no need for the documents, but that he already has copies of all but about 100 classified records. Joshi also said Trump made no argument the search authorized by a neutral federal magistrate was unlawful.

“What he wants is to prevent the government from using the documents,” Joshi said.

Pryor asked why Trump hasn’t alleging the search was unlawful.

“If you can’t establish that, then what are we doing here?” Pryor asked.

“We are in the process of establishing that,” Trusty replied. “The case could fizzle out in a couple of different ways.”

Hours before the hearing, Trump's lawyers asked Cannon to unseal the affidavit used to justify the search because 50 of its 84 paragraphs that have so far been made public are redacted.

The government has argued the redactions are necessary to protect witnesses from retaliation, investigative techniques and the safety of law enforcement personnel.

Trump's lawyers argued the affidavit should be released so a court could consider whether the former president declassified documents properly or determine that documents were personal under the Presidential Records Act.

"Essentially, the search warrant wrongfully permitted the seizure of any document found at Mar-a-Lago," Trump's lawyers said. "Government agents acted with abandon in seizing Plaintiff’s property."

Trusty told the appeals panel, which included Judge Andrew Brasher, that Trump could still build a legal challenge to the seizure of his records and belongings, including golf shirts and pictures of Celine Dion, but that he was hindered initially by not knowing what all had been seized.

But Pryor said it wasn’t the government’s fault that classified documents were mingled with personal items.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the fault of the government if someone has intermingled classified documents in all kinds of other personal property,” Pryor said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Appeals court reviews Mar-a-Lago records as Jack Smith leads probe